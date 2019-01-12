India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI in Sydney: India need 289 runs to win

11.38 AM IST
India need 289 runs to win. Australia's slow start was mitigated by superb innings from Handscomb, Khawaja and Marsh. Stoinis was slower to reach his 47* runs and was criticised for his approach. However, it is a pity that he was stranded so close to his fifty.
11.34 AM IST
It's a wrap for Australia's innings. They've scored a total of 93 runs off 60 balls with the loss of one wicket. Stoinis is left stranded at 47* as the players walk off the pitch. Australia managed 288 runs in 50 overs.
11.29 AM IST
The Stoin! It took a long time for Australia's first six of the innings, but Marcus Stoinis made sure it was a monster!#AUSvIND | @MastercardAU pic.twitter.com/YsWrFcBEm4— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 12, 2019
11.18 AM IST
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the 19th Indian bowler to pick 100 wickets in ODIs. Now 18th on the all time list for India going past Sourav Ganguly.#AUSvIND— BCCI (@BCCI_Men) January 12, 2019
11.16 AM IST
Gone! Handscomb's fine innings concludes as he finds Shikhar Dhawan in the deep. This'll bring Glenn Maxwell to the crease. Bhuvi takes the wicket.