image
Saturday, January 12th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Blogs

Cricket

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI in Sydney: India need 289 runs to win

AUS Vs IND | 1st ODI | Jan 12, 2019

AUS 288 /5 (50.0)

Second Inning

IND Yet To Bat

CricketNext

11.38 AM IST

India need 289 runs to win. Australia's slow start was mitigated by superb innings from Handscomb, Khawaja and Marsh. Stoinis was slower to reach his 47* runs and was criticised for his approach. However, it is a pity that he was stranded so close to his fifty.

Full Scorecard

11.34 AM IST

It's a wrap for Australia's innings. They've scored a total of 93 runs off 60 balls with the loss of one wicket. Stoinis is left stranded at 47* as the players walk off the pitch. Australia managed 288 runs in 50 overs.

Full Scorecard

11.29 AM IST

Full Scorecard

11.18 AM IST

Full Scorecard

11.16 AM IST

Gone! Handscomb's fine innings concludes as he finds Shikhar Dhawan in the deep. This'll bring Glenn Maxwell to the crease. Bhuvi takes the wicket.

Full Scorecard

ALSO WATCH

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan’s cop thriller to go on floors in April 2019 confirms, Arbaaz Khan

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan’s cop thriller to go on floors in April 2019 confirms, Arbaaz Khan

John Stones breaks up with childhood girlfriend Millie Savage, leaves his £3.4million mansion

John Stones breaks up with childhood girlfriend Millie Savage, leaves his £3.4million mansion

Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Sussanne Khan has a special message for her 'BFF'

Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Sussanne Khan has a special message for her 'BFF'