India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Brisbane: Australia beat India by 4 runs, take 1-0 lead

Blame the D/L method all you want but it is always the better team that wins. India's performance was marked by dropped catches and miss fields, with the bowlers being clobbered by the hosts. During India's batting, Dhawan was the star with 76 runs, followed by a good performance by Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant. Virat Kohli had a miserable day, failing with the bat and messing up his fielding.

Of course, the Aussies too dropped catches, but the last couple of overs really changed their fortunes. Pant gave away his wicket when he was needed by the team, and then there was a superb bowling effort by Marcus Stoinis.