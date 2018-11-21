India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Brisbane: Australia beat India by 4 runs, take 1-0 lead

5.39 PM IST
Well that's it from us here at In.com and we hope you've enjoyed the match. Of course, India lost but that's just a part of the game. We hope to see you on November 23 for the second T20. Bye!
5.36 PM IST
Blame the D/L method all you want but it is always the better team that wins. India's performance was marked by dropped catches and miss fields, with the bowlers being clobbered by the hosts. During India's batting, Dhawan was the star with 76 runs, followed by a good performance by Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant. Virat Kohli had a miserable day, failing with the bat and messing up his fielding.
Of course, the Aussies too dropped catches, but the last couple of overs really changed their fortunes. Pant gave away his wicket when he was needed by the team, and then there was a superb bowling effort by Marcus Stoinis.
5.31 PM IST
Game over for India! Australia get their much needed victory as they beat the visitors by 4 runs. A massive, massive victory by the Aussies, getting past their losing streak. More importantly they've taken the lead in the T20 series.
5.27 PM IST
That's two for Stoinnis! Karthik is the victim this time! That's a massive wicket for Australia as Behrendroff takes the catch.
5.25 PM IST
HOT DAMN! What a catch by Glenn Maxwell! Pandya goes after an attempted slog. Maxwell takes a few steps forward and dives to grab the ball. More than the wicket, it is dot ball. Bhuvi replaces Pandya.