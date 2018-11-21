image
Wednesday, November 21st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Blogs

Cricket

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Brisbane: Australia on top as rain stops play

AUS Vs IND | 1st T20I | Nov 21, 2018

AUS 153 /3 (16.1)

Second Inning

IND Yet To Bat

3.00 PM IST

Full Scorecard

2.54 PM IST

Was Sanjay right?

Full Scorecard

2.49 PM IST

And the trolling begins...

Full Scorecard

2.41 PM IST

Here's Lynn having his way with India...

Full Scorecard

2.38 PM IST

Right. There's a welcome break for India as the heavens opened up. The covers are out and players are off the field. It's raining heavily now, and we'll have to wait till things clear up. Stay tuned.

Full Scorecard

ALSO WATCH

Love Aaj Kal 2: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan to do the twist in sequel?

Love Aaj Kal 2: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan to do the twist in sequel?

Aishwarya Bachchan gets world's 'most precious crown' from daughter Aaradhya

Aishwarya Bachchan gets world's 'most precious crown' from daughter Aaradhya

Mystery prevails over Kim Porter's death, autopsy report fails to reveal the cause

Mystery prevails over Kim Porter's death, autopsy report fails to reveal the cause