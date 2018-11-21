India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Brisbane: Australia on top as rain stops play

3.00 PM IST
It's pouring here at The Gabba. We will get back with an update soon #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/nmNkWYJjX2— BCCI (@BCCI) November 21, 2018
2.54 PM IST
Was Sanjay right?
I know Krunal is a very tempting option to have in the team, but he must never come in place of Chahal or Kuldeep. It diminishes India’s great strength & the reason for its recent successes - Their bowling.#AUSvIND— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 20, 2018
2.49 PM IST
And the trolling begins...
2.41 PM IST
Here's Lynn having his way with India...
BANG! Lynn goes large and Old Mate takes the grab in the stands!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 21, 2018
Watch live via Kayo: https://t.co/HW09hVOINP #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/GyOedGw9pB
2.38 PM IST
Right. There's a welcome break for India as the heavens opened up. The covers are out and players are off the field. It's raining heavily now, and we'll have to wait till things clear up. Stay tuned.