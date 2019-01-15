image
Tuesday, January 15th 2019
India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI in Adelaide: Behrendorff removes Dhawan

AUS Vs IND | 2nd ODI | Jan 15, 2019

AUS 298 /9 (50.0)

Second Inning

IND 58 /1 (11.4)

CricketNext

1.57 PM IST

Since Dhawan's dismissal, much of the steam has gone missing from the scoreboard. Kohli is still settling in while Rohit is rotating the strike.



1.45 PM IST

Virat Kohli comes in. He won't be happy to be at the pitch so early.



1.43 PM IST

Straight in the air and Behrendorff gets the last laugh! Shikhar Dhawan had punished the bowler in the previous delivery but now he sent it skywards. ​Khawaja at mid-off takes a great catch to dismiss Dhawan. Good start, poor finish by Dhawan.



1.32 PM IST

That went like a rocket!



1.27 PM IST

Boundary for Dhawan. He'll be pleased with that. A good start is always a morale booster. BTW, the Rohit-Dhawan partnership is the 4th most prolific one in ODIs.

Most prolific opening pairs:

.

Sourav Ganguly/Sachin Tendulkar - 136 innings 6609 runs

.

Adam Gilchrist/Mathew Hayden - 114 innings 5372 runs

.

Greenridge/Haynes - 102 innings 5150 runs

.

Dhawan/Rohit - 90 innings 4008* runs



