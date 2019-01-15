image
Tuesday, January 15th 2019
English

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI in Adelaide: Bhuvneshwar, Shami remove openers

AUS Vs IND | 2nd ODI | Jan 15, 2019

AUS 27 /2 (9.0)

Second Inning

IND Yet To Bat

9.26 AM IST

Australia now have two new batsmen at the crease: Shaun Marsh (for Carey) and Usman Khawaja (for Finch).

9.25 AM IST

Number two! Shami strikes this time with a short ball angling away from the batsman. Carey sent the ball rocketing to the sky with a pull shot and Shikhar Dhawan completed the catch inside the circle. Clearly, he wasn't expecting the short ball. Bad luck, he was looking good and had hit the second four of the Aussie innings.

9.20 AM IST

BOWLED! Finch's poor form continues. He attempted for the big shot but the ball found the inside edge and went for the stumps. Finch never looked comfortable on the pitch today and was attempting the straight drive. A little bit of swing helped Bhuvi claim his wicket.

9.18 AM IST

The quicks are doing a pretty good job here. It has been seven overs and there's been only one boundary - from Carey. 

9.14 AM IST

A good piece of fielding from Dinesh Karthik stopped what could have been a boundary off Carey. Saved three runs. 

