India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI in Adelaide: Dhoni, Kohli sizzle as India level series

Well, that brings us to the end of today's match. To call it a thriller would be an understatement. We had two centurions, 597 runs being scored and MS Dhoni doing what he does best - pulling a rabbit out of his hat. The series is set up for a perfect finale. The scores are level at 1-1. Dhoni just proved that there's still a lot of cricket left in him and you can't write him off just yet. thank you for joining us here at In.com, we'll see you all again on the third ODI on January 18.