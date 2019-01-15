India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI in Adelaide: Dhoni, Kohli sizzle as India level series

5.04 PM IST
Well, that brings us to the end of today's match. To call it a thriller would be an understatement. We had two centurions, 597 runs being scored and MS Dhoni doing what he does best - pulling a rabbit out of his hat. The series is set up for a perfect finale. The scores are level at 1-1. Dhoni just proved that there's still a lot of cricket left in him and you can't write him off just yet. thank you for joining us here at In.com, we'll see you all again on the third ODI on January 18.
Virat Kohli is named the @GilletteAU Player of the Match for his terrific ton in the run chase!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 15, 2019
Watch highlights of his knock here: https://t.co/nhKLlXvxFO #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/6SrPBR8GZ8
4.51 PM IST
The series is levelled and by God did people get their money's worth. People criticised Dhoni's technique, his slow batting, but when the time came, the man stepped up and pulled his team out of a tight spot in his typical fashion - a six when you need it. This was also the first match in this series which saw 2 hundreds from each team - Virat Kohli and Shaun Marsh.
A last over thriller in Adelaide. #TeamIndia clinch the 2nd ODI by 6 wickets courtesy winning touches from @imVkohli @msdhoni & @DineshKarthik. 1-1 🇮🇳🇮🇳 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/aMI0q5Bhaj— BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2019
4.45 PM IST
Single and victory for India! What a match! Dhoni doing the job again. Like he always does!
4.44 PM IST
FIFTY for Dhoni! Cometh the moment, cometh the man! Six runs!
4.43 PM IST
Dhoni needs Baba Ramdev's energetic drinks. #AUSvIND— Maysa Habib Jalilah (@jalilah_maysa) January 15, 2019