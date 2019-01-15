image
India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI in Adelaide: Dhoni, Kohli sizzle as India level series

5.04 PM IST

Well, that brings us to the end of today's match. To call it a thriller would be an understatement. We had two centurions, 597 runs being scored and MS Dhoni doing what he does best - pulling a rabbit out of his hat. The series is set up for a perfect finale. The scores are level at 1-1. Dhoni just proved that there's still a lot of cricket left in him and you can't write him off just yet. thank you for joining us here at In.com, we'll see you all again on the third ODI on January 18.

4.51 PM IST

The series is levelled and by God did people get their money's worth. People criticised Dhoni's technique, his slow batting, but when the time came, the man stepped up and pulled his team out of a tight spot in his typical fashion - a six when you need it. This was also the first match in this series which saw 2 hundreds from each team - Virat Kohli and Shaun Marsh.

4.45 PM IST

Single and victory for India! What a match! Dhoni doing the job again. Like he always does!

4.44 PM IST

FIFTY for Dhoni! Cometh the moment, cometh the man! Six runs!

4.43 PM IST

