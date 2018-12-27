image
Thursday, December 27th 2018
India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test in Melbourne, Day 2: Lyon strikes, removes Rahane

AUS Vs IND | 3rd Test | Dec 26, 2018
IND 

IND

378 /5 (153.3)

 
AUS

AUS Yet To Bat

CricketNext

10.30 AM IST

Sooooo...Pant, as we all know, is very chirpy behind the stumps. now he's in front of it and Tim Paine is in the mood for some action. Can't wait to find out how these two react. Meanwhile, Australia had a couple of missed chances, see video below.

Full Scorecard

10.26 AM IST

Got him! Rahane is plumb before the wickets and Nathan Lyon finally gets his man. Rahane becomes Australia's first LBW this series. Now Rishabh Pant replaces him. This will be interesting.

Full Scorecard

10.18 AM IST

Top edged and DROPPED! Oh, goodness me! That was a juicy catch and Peter Siddle made a mess of it. Rohit would've been a goner. And to add insult to injury, Hitman sends the next one for a four. Siddle had replaced Cummins as the latter is off the field for some treatment.

Full Scorecard

10.12 AM IST

Nathan Lyon has bowled 38 overs and now he's brought back into the attack. According to The Cricket Professor, Lyon has never bowled so many overs in a Test inning without getting a wicket. Has India finally found a solution to his crafty bowling?

Full Scorecard

10.05 AM IST

This keeps getting better and better! Love the banter, Tim!

Full Scorecard

