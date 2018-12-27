India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test in Melbourne, Day 2: Lyon strikes, removes Rahane

10.30 AM IST
Sooooo...Pant, as we all know, is very chirpy behind the stumps. now he's in front of it and Tim Paine is in the mood for some action. Can't wait to find out how these two react. Meanwhile, Australia had a couple of missed chances, see video below.
It wasn't a great couple of deliveries for the Aussies...— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 27, 2018
Watch live via Kayo HERE: #AUSvIND
10.26 AM IST
Got him! Rahane is plumb before the wickets and Nathan Lyon finally gets his man. Rahane becomes Australia's first LBW this series. Now Rishabh Pant replaces him. This will be interesting.
10.18 AM IST
Top edged and DROPPED! Oh, goodness me! That was a juicy catch and Peter Siddle made a mess of it. Rohit would've been a goner. And to add insult to injury, Hitman sends the next one for a four. Siddle had replaced Cummins as the latter is off the field for some treatment.
Siddle's still drunk from Christmas. Poor bugger #AUSvIND— Matty Holdsworth (@matty_capnews) December 27, 2018
10.12 AM IST
Nathan Lyon has bowled 38 overs and now he's brought back into the attack. According to The Cricket Professor, Lyon has never bowled so many overs in a Test inning without getting a wicket. Has India finally found a solution to his crafty bowling?
10.05 AM IST
This keeps getting better and better! Love the banter, Tim!
Time for Finchy to have a bowl after the tea break? 😂 #AUSvIND — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 27, 2018