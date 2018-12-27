India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test in Melbourne, Day 2: Pujara hits 17th century

7.01 AM IST
Century. Second of the series. Che Pujara—the rock. You rock. 😊🙌 #AusvInd #BoxingDayTest— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 27, 2018
6.56 AM IST
The compliments are simply endless for Pujara!
Another great 💯 by a great player & by one of the nicest guys in the game 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Well done buddy #pujara #runmachine #genuineniceguy https://t.co/AMQ4If3h0R— Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) December 27, 2018
6.55 AM IST
Pujara Pathway of patience 💯 👍 https://t.co/vJjwYZ0kUi— Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) December 27, 2018
6.54 AM IST
Another milestone for a tremendous player 💯 #AUSvIND | @Domaincomau pic.twitter.com/bQjEmqoTlK— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 27, 2018
6.54 AM IST
Pujara may have been ignored by the IPL franchises, but that doesn't mean he'll stop his game for those couple of months. Pujara actually has a pretty good time playing county cricket in England. He even runs and funds a cricket academy all by himself. Youngsters are trained in cricket at his academy without any cost. The academy also has a free bus-service which ferries the players to and from the grounds.