image
Thursday, December 27th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Blogs

Cricket

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test in Melbourne, Day 2: Visitors lead by 435 runs

AUS Vs IND | 3rd Test | Dec 26, 2018
IND 

IND

443 /7 (169.4)

 
AUS

AUS

8 /0 (6.0)

CricketNext

12.36 PM IST

Thank you all for tuning in to In.com, we hope to see you again tomorrow. Bye :)

Full Scorecard

12.36 PM IST

Stumps at Day 2! India lead by 435 runs after declaring at 443/7. It was a good day of cricket for Virat Kohli and Cheteswar Pujara, and by extension, India. Australia's batsmen will be glad that Day 2 came to a close after standing in the sun for two days. They'll get their much-need rest before resuming things tomorrow. 

Full Scorecard

12.26 PM IST

That's gotta hurt! Harris gets pinged on his helmet coz he took his eyes off the ball. The physio rushed in to check up on him. Harris might've even got a new helmet. Bumrah followed it up with a ball further up the wicket, surprising the batsman.

Full Scorecard

12.14 PM IST

Pat Cummins is padded up in the dressing room. Looks like he'll be the night-watchman for them. 

Full Scorecard

12.00 PM IST

Full Scorecard

ALSO WATCH

Kangana Ranaut on Manikarnika: It will shut up her critics, or so she says

Kangana Ranaut on Manikarnika: It will shut up her critics, or so she says

Chitrangda Singh's ex husband, Indian golfer Jyoti Randhawa arrested on poaching charges

Chitrangda Singh's ex husband, Indian golfer Jyoti Randhawa arrested on poaching charges

Karan Johar dedicates this song for lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and we are melting!

Karan Johar dedicates this song for lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and we are melting!