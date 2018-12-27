India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test in Melbourne, Day 2: Visitors lead by 435 runs

12.36 PM IST
Stumps at Day 2! India lead by 435 runs after declaring at 443/7. It was a good day of cricket for Virat Kohli and Cheteswar Pujara, and by extension, India. Australia's batsmen will be glad that Day 2 came to a close after standing in the sun for two days. They'll get their much-need rest before resuming things tomorrow.
12.26 PM IST
That's gotta hurt! Harris gets pinged on his helmet coz he took his eyes off the ball. The physio rushed in to check up on him. Harris might've even got a new helmet. Bumrah followed it up with a ball further up the wicket, surprising the batsman.
12.14 PM IST
Pat Cummins is padded up in the dressing room. Looks like he'll be the night-watchman for them.
12.00 PM IST
Longest individual innings by touring batsmen in the last three Australian summers:— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) December 27, 2018
Alastair Cook 634 mins (MCG 2017)
Azhar Ali 580 mins (MCG 2016)
Cheteshwar Pujara 481 mins (MCG 2018)#AUSvIND