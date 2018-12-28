India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test in Melbourne, Day 3: Vihari, Agarwal resume lead for India

10.32 AM IST
There's a 60% chance of rain on Day 4 and 80% chances on the following day. India is already ahead by 292 runs. it could've been a good idea to let Australia follow on as there are still 27 overs left today. They've been bowled out quickly and could've been knocked over again. Perhaps Kohli wants to reach the 400 run lead before letting Australia bat. At any rate, India must hope that the rain doesn't affect their chances, as that will be very devastating.
10.25 AM IST
Jasprit Bumrah this #AUSvIND series:— Samuel Ferris (@samuelfez) December 28, 2018
Innings: 5
Wickets: 17
Average: 14.11
Strike Rate: 40.6
Economy rate: 2.08
BB: 6-33
10.22 AM IST
Well, that sums it up for Australia. They're all out for 151 and it looks like India will be batting. the follow-on won't be enforced today. Kohli has asked for the roller to be used on the pitch. Virat may be thinking that the pitch is wearing down every minute and if India pile on the runs against Australia, it'll be hard for them to score in the 4th innings, when the pitch is at its worst. As of now, we're ahead by 292 runs.
10.19 AM IST
Cleaned him up! Bumrah bowls two bouncers and then drops it right in the blockhole! Hazelwood was backing away, the ball hit the inside edge and ricocheted off the pads to knock the stumps. Stunning from Bumrah.
10.17 AM IST
Josh Hazelwood is in.