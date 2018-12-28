India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test in Melbourne, Day 3: Vihari, Agarwal resume lead for India

Well, that sums it up for Australia. They're all out for 151 and it looks like India will be batting. the follow-on won't be enforced today. Kohli has asked for the roller to be used on the pitch. Virat may be thinking that the pitch is wearing down every minute and if India pile on the runs against Australia, it'll be hard for them to score in the 4th innings, when the pitch is at its worst. As of now, we're ahead by 292 runs.