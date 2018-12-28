image
India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test in Melbourne, Day 3: Jadeja claims Marsh

AUS Vs IND | 3rd Test | Dec 26, 2018
IND 

IND

443 /7 (169.4)

 
AUS

AUS

102 /6 (43.4)

8.21 AM IST

That's another one! Marsh is walking home. We'll have to wait for replays on how this dismissal went about. It looked like it had hit the pads, before being caught by Rahane at slip. Perhaps there was an edge, but it wasn't clear. In any case, Marsh walked off the ground and Jadeja gets the wicket.

8.13 AM IST

Marsh showing a bit of fight, send Shami sailing over mid-wicket for a boundary. Good to see the never-give-up attitude from the hosts - we don't want a one-sided encounter, do we?

8.10 AM IST

That's actually a good question. Australia are down by five and trail by over 340 runs. There's not a lot of batting left on them (though the tailenders are known to surprise).

7.56 AM IST

Knocked over! Bumrah outsmarts Travis Head with a delivery pitched right up to the batsman's feet. There was no footwork from Head and the ball went through his defences, rattling the furniture. Australia has now lost half their side for only 92 runs. Tim Paine is at the crease now. 

7.48 AM IST

