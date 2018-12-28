image
Friday, December 28th 2018
India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test in Melbourne, Day 3: Hosts lose both openers early

AUS Vs IND | 3rd Test | Dec 26, 2018
IND 

IND

443 /7 (169.4)

 
AUS

AUS

40 /2 (17.0)

CricketNext

5.52 AM IST

Full Scorecard

5.48 AM IST

Shaun Marsh is the new man in. Meanwhile, Khawaja just dispatched Ishant for a boundary with an effortless shot through cover. Talk about perfect timing.

Full Scorecard

5.45 AM IST

Boom! Just when Harris was looking good, he hooked Bumrah, who had a short delivery in store. The ball went straight to Ishant Sharma at fine leg. It was undoubtedly a poor shot selection from Harris as the pitch is doing things right now, and he has not been at the crease for too long to set himself up for something like that.

Full Scorecard

5.36 AM IST

Hmm, looks like people are losing patience with Finch...

Full Scorecard

5.26 AM IST

Got him! That was a beauty of a catch by Mayank Agarwal. Finch played it a little too early and forced the ball to carry to silly mid-on where Agarwal was waiting. Ishant Sharma claims the wicket. Good start for India. Usman Khawaja comes in.

Full Scorecard

