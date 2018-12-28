India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test in Melbourne, Day 3: Hosts lose both openers early

5.52 AM IST
Kohli doffed his hat to the "Kohli is a Wanker" chants from the Melbourne crowd. Class from the KING.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/6H2u7sh7be— The Alchemist (@ponananthvs) December 27, 2018
5.48 AM IST
Shaun Marsh is the new man in. Meanwhile, Khawaja just dispatched Ishant for a boundary with an effortless shot through cover. Talk about perfect timing.
5.45 AM IST
Boom! Just when Harris was looking good, he hooked Bumrah, who had a short delivery in store. The ball went straight to Ishant Sharma at fine leg. It was undoubtedly a poor shot selection from Harris as the pitch is doing things right now, and he has not been at the crease for too long to set himself up for something like that.
5.36 AM IST
Hmm, looks like people are losing patience with Finch...
I'm sorry but I've seen enough of Finch. Give Joe Burns a final shot please @CricketAus #AUSvIND— they call me bruce (@Pluvva_D) December 28, 2018
5.26 AM IST
Got him! That was a beauty of a catch by Mayank Agarwal. Finch played it a little too early and forced the ball to carry to silly mid-on where Agarwal was waiting. Ishant Sharma claims the wicket. Good start for India. Usman Khawaja comes in.