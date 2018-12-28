image
Friday, December 28th 2018
English

Cricket

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test in Melbourne, Day 3: India lead by 346 runs at stumps

AUS Vs IND | 3rd Test | Dec 26, 2018
IND 

IND

443 /7 (169.4)

& 54 /5 (27.0)

 
AUS

AUS

151 /10 (66.5)

CricketNext

12.35 PM IST

Day 3 began with India having an advantage over Australia. The hosts were bowled out for 151 and Virat Kohli elected to not enforce the follow-on. Australia took control of things by reducing India to 54/5. They may have got a comeback right now, but India still have control over the match. That's it from us at In.com, we'll see you again tomorrow. Bye :)

12.29 PM IST

Stumps on Day 3, as India lead by 346 runs. The visitors lost five wickets for 54 runs. What a day of Test cricket. We've seen 15 wickets being lost, and some incredible bowling by Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins.

12.28 PM IST

Top class banter by Tim Paine! There's a reference to MS Dhoni as well...Pant is surprisingly quiet :)

12.16 PM IST

12.14 PM IST

It's true we're ahead by 336 runs. And it is easy to think that things are comfortable. But let's remind you that we came out to bat for the second time and in 24 overs we're reduced to 44/5. That's not much of a progress. The game is still on though, and the onus is on Agarwal and Rishabh Pant - the new batsman - to turn things around.

