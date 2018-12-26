India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test in Melbourne: Pujara slams 21st half century

11.45 AM IST
After being smashed around since morning, the ball has lost its shine and shape. The new ball is due in about 2 overs.
11.41 AM IST
Meet the Viharis!
11.28 AM IST
Patient Pujara with another Test half-century!#AUSvIND | @Domaincomau pic.twitter.com/o0FfVLsI8p— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2018
11.27 AM IST
50 run partnership comes up between Kohli-Pujara for the third wicket. Second 50 run partnership for the two of them in 4 innings. This is also the third 50 run stand by them in this series for the third wicket.
11.22 AM IST
Rohit Sharma's birthday wish for his wife is setting relationship goals! PS, he also apologise to her. Read more here.