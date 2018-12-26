image
Wednesday, December 26th 2018
India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test in Melbourne: Pujara slams 21st half century

AUS Vs IND | 3rd Test | Dec 26, 2018
IND 

IND

203 /2 (84.3)

 
AUS

AUS Yet To Bat

11.45 AM IST

After being smashed around since morning, the ball has lost its shine and shape. The new ball is due in about 2 overs.

11.41 AM IST

Meet the Viharis!

11.28 AM IST

11.27 AM IST

50 run partnership comes up between Kohli-Pujara for the third wicket. Second 50 run partnership for the two of them in 4 innings. This is also the third 50 run stand by them in this series for the third wicket.

11.22 AM IST

