India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 1 in Sydney: India end Day 1 with 303/4

12.36 PM IST
Thank you for tuning in to In.com, stay with us as we bring you more updates from others!
12.34 PM IST
Stumps at Day 1! The players leave the ground as the umpires call off the day's play. Opener Mayank Agarwal provided the much-needed start for India but perished for a well-deserved 77. KL Rahul failed with his bat again and Pujara walked into the middle. While Pujara went on to score an unbeaten century, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were out cheaply. At the crease right now is Hanuma Vihari and Pujara, and the former is playing an excellent game.
12.26 PM IST
300 comes up for India. Hanuma Vihari looks more confident and assured down the order than he did when he opened the innings for India. He's now delaing with boundaries and taking the pressure off Pujara.
12.07 PM IST
The match resumed. Pujara is back at the crease. Nothing seems wrong at the moment.
12.06 PM IST
Pujara is pinged on the shoulder by a Mitch Starc delivery. The ball didn't get the bounce as Pujara had expected. He's up and about but was seen wincing a bit. The physio has been called in to make sure everything is okay.