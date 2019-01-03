India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 1 in Sydney: India end Day 1 with 303/4

Stumps at Day 1! The players leave the ground as the umpires call off the day's play. Opener Mayank Agarwal provided the much-needed start for India but perished for a well-deserved 77. KL Rahul failed with his bat again and Pujara walked into the middle. While Pujara went on to score an unbeaten century, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were out cheaply. At the crease right now is Hanuma Vihari and Pujara, and the former is playing an excellent game.