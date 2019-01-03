image
Thursday, January 3rd 2019
India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 1 in Sydney: India end Day 1 with 303/4

AUS Vs IND | 4th Test | Jan 03, 2019
IND 

IND

303 /4 (90.0)

 
AUS

AUS Yet To Bat

CricketNext

12.36 PM IST

Full Scorecard

12.34 PM IST

Stumps at Day 1! The players leave the ground as the umpires call off the day's play. Opener Mayank Agarwal provided the much-needed start for India but perished for a well-deserved 77. KL Rahul failed with his bat again and Pujara walked into the middle. While Pujara went on to score an unbeaten century, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were out cheaply. At the crease right now is Hanuma Vihari and Pujara, and the former is playing an excellent game.

Full Scorecard

12.26 PM IST

300 comes up for India. Hanuma Vihari looks more confident and assured down the order than he did when he opened the innings for India. He's now delaing with boundaries and taking the pressure off Pujara.

Full Scorecard

12.07 PM IST

The match resumed. Pujara is back at the crease. Nothing seems wrong at the moment.

Full Scorecard

12.06 PM IST

Pujara is pinged on the shoulder by a Mitch Starc delivery. The ball didn't get the bounce as Pujara had expected. He's up and about but was seen wincing a bit. The physio has been called in to make sure everything is okay.

Full Scorecard

