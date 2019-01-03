India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 1 in Sydney: Pujara, Agarwal steady India

7.06 AM IST
LUNCH! Go grab some breakfast folks, coz this is the biggest break you'll get today. Meanwhile, India started off poorly as KL Rahul was dismissed early. However, the combo of Pujara and Agarwal proved effective as the players head for the break at 69/1.
6.59 AM IST
Pujara gets pinged on the head by Hazlewood. Umpires inspect his helmet while physio Patrick Farhat is out in the middle. Everything looked fine and play resumed.
6.44 AM IST
Fifty up for the boys in the middle. Nearly twenty overs have been bowled and Mayank Agarwal is nearing his half-century mark.
50-run partnership between Mayank Agarwal & Cheteshwar Pujara. #TeamIndia 61/1. Agarwal 37*, Pujara 13* #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/BOiSKrC70v— BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2019
6.21 AM IST
REVIEW for caught behind off Pat Cummins. The original decision was not out. Replays showed there was no contact with the bat. Pujara survives and Australia lose a review.
6.09 AM IST
It's not cricket but so what? Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best football players out there. Watch as CR7 heads out for a midnight desert run.