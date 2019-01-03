image
Thursday, January 3rd 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Blogs

Cricket

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 1 in Sydney: Pujara, Agarwal steady India

AUS Vs IND | 4th Test | Jan 03, 2019
IND 

IND

69 /1 (24.0)

 
AUS

AUS Yet To Bat

CricketNext

7.06 AM IST

LUNCH! Go grab some breakfast folks, coz this is the biggest break you'll get today. Meanwhile, India started off poorly as KL Rahul was dismissed early. However, the combo of Pujara and Agarwal proved effective as the players head for the break at 69/1.

Full Scorecard

6.59 AM IST

Pujara gets pinged on the head by Hazlewood. Umpires inspect his helmet while physio Patrick Farhat is out in the middle. Everything looked fine and play resumed.

Full Scorecard

6.44 AM IST

Fifty up for the boys in the middle. Nearly twenty overs have been bowled and Mayank Agarwal is nearing his half-century mark.

Full Scorecard

6.21 AM IST

REVIEW for caught behind off Pat Cummins. The original decision was not out. Replays showed there was no contact with the bat. Pujara survives and Australia lose a review.

Full Scorecard

6.09 AM IST

It's not cricket but so what? Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best football players out there. Watch as CR7 heads out for a midnight desert run.

View this post on Instagram

Desert Night Run!!👌🏽💪🏽

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Full Scorecard

ALSO WATCH

Kajol was raising a toast to 2019, but look who photobombed her

Kajol was raising a toast to 2019, but look who photobombed her

Salman Khan confesses how Sanjay Dutt persuaded him to tie the knot!

Salman Khan confesses how Sanjay Dutt persuaded him to tie the knot!

Sreesanth claims he can give young cricketers a run for their money, if he plays again

Sreesanth claims he can give young cricketers a run for their money, if he plays again