India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 2 in Sydney: Hosts reach 24/0 at stumps, India declared at 622/7

Well, that's it from us for Day 2. India dominated the proceedings today courtesy of Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 159 and Jadeja's 81. Let's not forget the incredible contribution from Che Pujara who unfortunately was dismissed for 193. Boy did he deserve a double hundred. Australia's Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja are at the crease now with 24 runs on the board. It'll be a big day tomorrow. We'll see you guys on Day 3 and until then, ciao!