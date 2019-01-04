image
Friday, January 4th 2019
English

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 2 in Sydney: Hosts reach 24/0 at stumps, India declared at 622/7

AUS Vs IND | 4th Test | Jan 03, 2019
IND 

IND

622 /7 (167.2)

 
AUS

AUS

24 /0 (10.0)

CricketNext

12.40 PM IST

Well, that's it from us for Day 2. India dominated the proceedings today courtesy of Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 159 and Jadeja's 81. Let's not forget the incredible contribution from Che Pujara who unfortunately was dismissed for 193. Boy did he deserve a double hundred. Australia's Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja are at the crease now with 24 runs on the board. It'll be a big day tomorrow. We'll see you guys on Day 3 and until then, ciao!

12.23 PM IST

Done for Day 2! To say India has a commanding lead would be an understatement. Australia trail by 598 runs.

12.09 PM IST

11.55 AM IST

Dropped! Pant grounds a catch off Mohammad Shami. Usman Khawaja survives. This could be a vital moment as Khawaja is one of the better Aussie batsmen. Tried legs for Pant?

11.44 AM IST

Harris opens the Aussie account with a superb cut shot that raced to the boundary. This is a very flat wicket and is very good for batting.

