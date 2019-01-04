India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 2 in Sydney: Hosts reach 24/0 at stumps, India declared at 622/7

12.40 PM IST
Well, that's it from us for Day 2. India dominated the proceedings today courtesy of Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 159 and Jadeja's 81. Let's not forget the incredible contribution from Che Pujara who unfortunately was dismissed for 193. Boy did he deserve a double hundred. Australia's Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja are at the crease now with 24 runs on the board. It'll be a big day tomorrow. We'll see you guys on Day 3 and until then, ciao!
Done for Day 2! To say India has a commanding lead would be an understatement. Australia trail by 598 runs.
Dropped! Pant grounds a catch off Mohammad Shami. Usman Khawaja survives. This could be a vital moment as Khawaja is one of the better Aussie batsmen. Tried legs for Pant?
Harris opens the Aussie account with a superb cut shot that raced to the boundary. This is a very flat wicket and is very good for batting.