India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 3 in Sydney: Harris, Labuschagne thwart India

6.56 AM IST
Currently, WinViz is forecasting that this match has a 42% chance of ending in a draw. India will still feel comfortable that they are well on top, but if Australia can keep up this resistance throughout the afternoon, then a stalemate may be on the cards. #AUSvIND— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) January 5, 2019
6.38 AM IST
Marcus Harris now has the highest average for any Australian batsman in this series, and currently the fourth highest of any on either team. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/2CIYG6ODQI— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) January 5, 2019
6.24 AM IST
The Aussies seem to have planned to attack Kuldeep and it is going well. though they have brought up 100 runs on the scoreboard, they still have a long way to go.
6.19 AM IST
Seriously good session of batting from Marcus Harris. He has to go deep here though, he’s in, seeing them like 🍉, no excuses to not post a big number! #PinkTest #AUSvIND— Matt Baird (@mattyb1819) January 5, 2019