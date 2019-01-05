image
Saturday, January 5th 2019
English

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 3 in Sydney: Harris, Labuschagne thwart India

AUS Vs IND | 4th Test | Jan 03, 2019
IND 

IND

622 /7 (167.2)

 
AUS

AUS

122 /1 (40.0)

CricketNext

6.56 AM IST

6.54 AM IST

View this post on Instagram

You make me such a happy girl 💜

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

6.38 AM IST

6.24 AM IST

The Aussies seem to have planned to attack Kuldeep and it is going well. though they have brought up 100 runs on the scoreboard, they still have a long way to go.

6.19 AM IST

