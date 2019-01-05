India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 3 in Sydney: Hosts lose six, India on top

10.08 AM IST
Got him! Yadav opens up Tim Paine from outside the off stump and goes right through the defences of the Aussie skipper to dislodge the bails. That was a very lazy shot from Paine. Next man is the in-form Pat Cummins.
10.03 AM IST
And we're back from tea! Paine on strike. Kuldeep to bowl the first over of the session.
9.42 AM IST
9.39 AM IST
Agreed. A couple of dismissals could've been easily avoided. It never looked like the Aussies struggled as many of them settled down well at the crease, but 'mistakes' or poor shots forced them to return home.
Katich: "They just keep making simple mistakes. I think just about all the Australian batsmen have got themselves out today. They've all looked good at the crease, but they've all perished because of simple mistakes" #AUSvIND— SEN 1116 (@1116sen) January 5, 2019
9.36 AM IST
Got him! Well, that's not the best ball he's bowled but as long as it claims a wicket, we can't blame him. Kuldeep tossed it right in front of Travis Head who played a loose shot. Kuldeep completed the catch off his own bowling. Disappointing for Australia. Joy for India. Captain Tim Paine is the new man.