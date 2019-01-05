image
Saturday, January 5th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Blogs

Cricket

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 3 in Sydney: Hosts lose six, India on top

AUS Vs IND | 4th Test | Jan 03, 2019
IND 

IND

622 /7 (167.2)

 
AUS

AUS

198 /6 (69.2)

CricketNext

10.08 AM IST

Got him! Yadav opens up Tim Paine from outside the off stump and goes right through the defences of the Aussie skipper to dislodge the bails. That was a very lazy shot from Paine. Next man is the in-form Pat Cummins.

Full Scorecard

10.03 AM IST

And we're back from tea! Paine on strike. Kuldeep to bowl the first over of the session.

Full Scorecard

9.42 AM IST

Talk about poor fielding!

Full Scorecard

9.39 AM IST

Agreed. A couple of dismissals could've been easily avoided. It never looked like the Aussies struggled as many of them settled down well at the crease, but 'mistakes' or poor shots forced them to return home.

Full Scorecard

9.36 AM IST

Got him! Well, that's not the best ball he's bowled but as long as it claims a wicket, we can't blame him. Kuldeep tossed it right in front of Travis Head who played a loose shot. Kuldeep completed the catch off his own bowling. Disappointing for Australia. Joy for India. Captain Tim Paine is the new man.

Full Scorecard

ALSO WATCH

Nick Jonas can’t stop blushing while talking about the love of his life Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas can’t stop blushing while talking about the love of his life Priyanka Chopra

Kim Kardashian gets attacked by fans on Instagram for promoting a flat tummy shake

Kim Kardashian gets attacked by fans on Instagram for promoting a flat tummy shake

Anushka Sharma feels the happiest in hubby Virat Kohli's arms

Anushka Sharma feels the happiest in hubby Virat Kohli's arms