India vs Australia, Live Score, 2nd T20I in Melbourne: Match abandoned as rains save Australia from the blushes

4.43 PM IST

We're signing off here at In.com, thanks for staying with us and do stick around when we return with more live updates on November 25. The next match will be played in Sydney with Australia leading the series 1-0.

Full Scorecard

4.39 PM IST

Well there isn't much to say here, except that it was pretty disappointing. India put up an incredible performance on the field today and restricted Australia to 132/7. It would've been awesome to see the men in blue bat and try to level the series - it seemed like an easy one. The rain gods had other ideas though, and the weather kept changing to the point where it would be pointless to carry on.

Full Scorecard

4.33 PM IST

That's it folks! This game is over. It has began raining for the umpteenth time and the match has been called off.

Full Scorecard

4.31 PM IST

And we've jinxed it! The rains are back and it's not looking good.

Full Scorecard

4.29 PM IST

Well, well, well...We might have a match after all, albeit, a toned down five over inning. Truly desi. Truly gully cricket.

Full Scorecard

