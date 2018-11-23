India vs Australia, Live Score, 2nd T20I in Melbourne: Match abandoned as rains save Australia from the blushes

4.43 PM IST
We're signing off here at In.com, thanks for staying with us and do stick around when we return with more live updates on November 25. The next match will be played in Sydney with Australia leading the series 1-0.
Sadly, the play has been called off at the MCG. Australia take a 1-0 series lead with one more game to go.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/C3b9iKxNM2— BCCI (@BCCI) November 23, 2018
4.39 PM IST
Well there isn't much to say here, except that it was pretty disappointing. India put up an incredible performance on the field today and restricted Australia to 132/7. It would've been awesome to see the men in blue bat and try to level the series - it seemed like an easy one. The rain gods had other ideas though, and the weather kept changing to the point where it would be pointless to carry on.
4.33 PM IST
That's it folks! This game is over. It has began raining for the umpteenth time and the match has been called off.
MATCH ABANDONED. Australia will take a 1-0 series lead into the T20 decider at the SCG on Sunday.— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 23, 2018
The Aussies applaud the dedicated fans who have stayed around to watch in the rain tonight #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/m73AHjbgR8
4.31 PM IST
And we've jinxed it! The rains are back and it's not looking good.
4.29 PM IST
Well, well, well...We might have a match after all, albeit, a toned down five over inning. Truly desi. Truly gully cricket.
UPDATE: IF the rain stays away, play will resume at 10:02pm local time with India needing 46 off five overs #AUSvIND https://t.co/4RaLpNkrJn— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 23, 2018