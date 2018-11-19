India vs Australia: Pat Cummins unsure about Virat Kohli’s no sledging policy

Virat Kohli, the wonderboy of Indian cricket clarified that he doesn’t need to get riled up on the field to ‘focus’ on his game. The India captain had said that on-field altercations were ‘very immature’ and he used to feed on, in the early days of his career. However, Australian pacer Pat Cummins is unconvinced by Kohli’s comments.

India's captain Virat Kohli raises his bat to celebrate scoring 10,000 runs in one-day internationals during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Visakhapatnam, India, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Prior to the three T20 matches against India, the Aussie fast bowler said that he would be surprised if Kohli doesn’t get into verbal battles Down Under. Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Cummins said, "I think I heard him say in the media the other day he won't, but I'll be surprised if he doesn't," adding that he feels Kohli is a competitive player. "He's so competitive, he really thrives on that."

🤣 I look forward to no Virat send offs 🤥 — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) November 15, 2018

Even Mitchell Johnson, a former Australian bowler who had less than pleasant run-ins with Virat, seemed to be pretty skeptical about Kohli’s comments. He even tweeted a jibe to Virat’s new policy.

Meanwhile, when India will take on Australia on November 21, the latter will be missing out on the services of David Warner and Steve Smith. Many experts, including former India captain Sourav Ganguly, believe that this is the best chance for India to win a Test series in Australia since the duo is out of action.

Smith and Warner were involved in a ball-tampering scandal along with Cameron Bancroft. The trio received heavy criticism and was handed lengthy bans from the game.