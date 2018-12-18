India vs Australia: Siddharth Mallya comes out in support of Virat Kohli against Tim Paine

The ongoing India vs Australia test series took an interesting turn on Tuesday after the hosts defeated the tourists by 146 runs in the Perth Test. The four-match series has now levelled as the current score is 1-1. The high octane series has already set the mood for the rest of the matches on the tour, as earlier both the teams had vowed not to get into a war of words but looks like both Indian and Aussies have taken a u-turn on their statements. Australian skipper Tim Paine has been heavily criticised for his comments from behind the stumps on day 4 which involves Indian skipper Virat Kohli and well, Siddharth Mallya too has something to say on this.

It all started after Indian opener Murli Vijay was on strike and the Kangaroo skipper continued his constant rant from behind the stumps. During the whole conversation, Paine tried to maintain dignity and didn’t get abusive with Vijay but surprised everyone with his schoolboyish behaviour and asked Vijay if he liked Kohli as a bloke. “I know he is your captain but you can’t seriously like him as a bloke,” said Paine. This comment didn’t go down well with the Indian fans which included former Royal Challengers Banglore owner Siddharth Mallya who trolled the Aussie skipper.

Siddharth and Virat Kohli have known each other for quite some time as Kohli made his IPL debut with the RCB which was earlier owned by Siddharth’s father Vijay Mallya. So Siddharth coming out in support of his former player shouldn’t be a surprise.

Talking about the incident, the two captains exchanged few words in the middle of the pitch and umpire Chris Gaffaney had to intervene to cool the situation.