image
Friday, November 23rd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

India vs Australia: Twitterati has their say over rain affected match

Cricket

India vs Australia: Twitterati has their say over rain affected match

Debanu DasDebanu Das   November 23 2018, 6.10 pm
back
cricketIndia Cricket teamIndia vs AustraliaIndvsAusRohit SharmaShikhar DhawansportsVirat Kohli
nextHitman Rohit Sharma turns cameraman for Manish Pandey
ALSO READ

Mahendra Singh Dhoni reveals why he came ahead to bat of Yuvraj Singh in the 2011 World Cup final

Virender Sehwag's tweet on India's loss in the T20 opener against Australia will crack you up

India vs Australia: Virat’s boys upbeat post defeat, it’s what we call tea(m) spirit