India vs Australia: Twitterati has their say over rain affected match

Cloudy skies and a lot of rain washed out the second T20 match between India and Australia at Melbourne. It was like a game of ‘Will he? Won’t he?’ as the rain came on and off. It was frustrating for the players who were padded up and ready to step out only to be sent back again. Not a single delivery was bowled after the 19th over of the Australian innings. The hosts put up a measly 132/7, courtesy of a strong comeback from India after their loss in Brisbane. Social media users were annoyed as well, and many vented out their frustration.

India’s luck with the D/L method seems to be going against them in this series. The last match saw Australia’s score being increased from 158/4 to 174 in 17 overs, making things difficult for India. In the second ODI, D/L returned and though the Aussies didn’t win the match, they didn’t lose it either.

As the heavens opened up after the 19th over, players went back to the dressing room, with the Aussies still batting. Eventually, the match was reduced to 19 overs per side and the target for India was revised to 137. Since then, it was a full rain-god show. According to sports statistician Mohandas Menon, the required runs and overs kept going on a steady decline as time passed. At one point the Duckworth/Lewis method estimated 90 runs to win for India, from 11 overs. The target kept going down as time elapsed and it looked like a cakewalk for India.

India's target at MCG

in 19 ov - 137

in 18 ov - 132

in 17 ov - 126

in 16 ov - 121

in 15 ov - 115

in 14 ov - 109

in 13 ov - 103

in 12 ov - 97

in 11 ov - 90

in 10 ov - 83

in 9 ov - 76

in 8 ov - 69

in 7 ov - 61

in 6 ov - 54

in 5 ov - 46#IndvAus#AusvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 23, 2018

Finally, the match was reduced to five overs with a target of 46 – hardly appetising for a cricket lover, but a doable target for India. The officials waited till 4:32 pm IST and decided to call off the match when the rains continued. Australia, having won the first match lead the series 1-0 and will be facing India on Sunday, November 25, at Sydney. Don’t forget to tune in to In.com for the updates!

Check out what Twitter has to say about the abandoned match:

Australia has purposely scheduled matches on rainy day so that they can win using Duckworth-Lewis. #AUSvIND — Froooood (@newshungree) November 23, 2018

Rain saved Australia and Australia saved the series!#AUSvIND — Nadeem (@TheNadeemBook) November 23, 2018

#AUSvIND

Reaction of @Dream11 CEO when Indian game abandoned...

Rain probably washed out crores of profit share 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣#dream11 pic.twitter.com/SqqRulQ7Jt — Ashique (@Ashique51652991) November 23, 2018

The match between India & Australia called off. Finally, Aussies have found the replacement for Smith and Warner! Rain and DLS! #AUSvIND — Pratik Mundra (@EdmGeek) November 23, 2018