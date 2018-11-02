India vs Australia: Virat Kohli and co to miss out on all things beef

Following the successful series against West Indies, India will be touring Australia for two months starting mid-November. As part of the preparations, the BCCI sent in a two man squad to check out the venues and facilities for Virat Kohli and his men. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, it turns out that the officials requested Cricket Australia to strike off beef from the India team’s menu!

India's captain Virat Kohli reacts during play on the second day of the fifth Test cricket match between England and India at The Oval in London on September 8, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Ian KINGTON /

The team management even requested to have this included as a clause in the Memorandum of Understanding between BCCI and CA. Quoting an unnamed source, Mumbai Mirror reported that players often complain about the ‘blandness of food served in Australia.’

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah (2R) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Pakistan batsman Usman Khan during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ISHARA S. KODIKARA

“There are a few vegetarians in the team who really struggle at the grounds. The inspection team has also roped in an Indian restaurant in Australia to supply curries to the boys,” said the source to the tabloid.

Interestingly, back when India was touring England, BCCI had tweeted a pic of the menu served at lunch. While many were happy to see paneer tikka curry and dal makhni, some were outraged to see a beef dish. Social media users heavily criticized the idea of listing ‘braised beef pasta’ on the menu. It is unclear if that feedback caused the BCCI officials to request CA to remove beef items.