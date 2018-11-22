India vs Australia: Virat’s boys upbeat post defeat, it’s what we call tea(m) spirit

The Indian Cricket Team had a rough start to the tour as they lost their first T20I against the Australian team. Team India lost by 4 runs in the rain-affected match, sigh, so close. Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan had managed to score a good deal of 76 runs, all thanks to A1 batting skills.

The team members, however, didn’t lose their spirits as they all were seen sipping some Chai in Australia. Cricketer, Shikhar Dhawan, took to his Instagram account and shared a few pictures of him with Captain Virat Kohli and fellow teammates like Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal and Khaleel Ahmed and they were quiet chilled out and happy!

Shikhar’s post was captioned, “A team that has chai together, stays together;) Chai-time chilling with the boys! 🤪 #IndvsAus”.

Well, keep up the spirit boys! Both teams to now play the second T20I on November 23 in Melbourne, where India would look forward to pulling themselves level 1-1 in the series. Good luck, team India! We hope to see you hitting many boundaries and wickets on the field!

Stay tuned to in.com for all the live updates on Team India’s upcoming matches.