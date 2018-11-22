image
Thursday, November 22nd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

India vs Australia: Virat’s boys upbeat post defeat, it’s what we call tea(m) spirit

Cricket

India vs Australia: Virat’s boys upbeat post defeat, it’s what we call tea(m) spirit

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   November 22 2018, 2.18 pm
back
australiacricketIndvsAusKhaleel AhmedRohit SharmaShikhar DhawanShreyas IyersportsVirat KohliYuzvendra Chahal
next#MeToo: Allegations against BCCI CEO Rahul Johri proven to be false
ALSO READ

Virender Sehwag's tweet on India's loss in the T20 opener against Australia will crack you up

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Brisbane: Australia beat India by 4 runs, take 1-0 lead

Aaron Finch presents Mohammad Hafeez's son a gift of a lifetime