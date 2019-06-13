Darshana Devi June 13 2019, 8.13 pm June 13 2019, 8.13 pm

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is currently underway and amidst all the excitement, it’s the rain which is just proving to be a spoilsport. The harsh weather has become like a regular thing at the World Cup in its second week. A total of three matches have either been called off or abandoned without a ball being bowled in the tournament. This hasn’t gone down well with the fans who have taken to Twitter to criticize the ICC for its poor scheduling. To express their frustration, a lot of them have come up with hilarious memes that are currently all over the micro-blogging site.

After Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka and Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka matches were washed out due to the heavy rains, it was the big clash between India and New Zealand that was scheduled to be held on Thursday, in Nottingham. From using pictures of the players wiping the field with brooms to cricketers playing matches under water, netizens have used all forms of rib-tickling memes. One of them has even gone on to use a picture of Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala costume in his meme and trust us, it will make you laugh till your tummy starts aching.

Here’s a look at some of the best memes:

SOLUTION FOR #INDvNZ match😂. May the rain stop so that we can enjoy 3rd victory of India 😊 #ICCWorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/9HJCOoSbZV — Manish Bains (@money_patialavi) June 13, 2019

Me : Finally rain has stopped *2 minutes later* Rain :#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/3mTk3Y4qn3 — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) June 13, 2019

Earlier, after the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka match was abandoned, coach Steve Rodes told the press, "We put men on the moon, so why can't we have a reserve day, when actually this tournament is a long tournament."