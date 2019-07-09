Rushabh Dhruv July 09 2019, 5.02 pm July 09 2019, 5.02 pm

After defeating Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the ongoing World Cup 2019, it was a rejoicing moment for all the Indian fans as our Men in Blue qualified for the World Cup semi-finals. India became the second team to get entry into semifinals after Australia. And today marks the big day when Team India is all set to lock horns in their first ever semi-final match against New Zealand. Tuesday's match happens to be a crucial game for the Indian team as if they win, they will make it to the finals. Owing to a BIG match (which has already started), celebrities have started pouring wishes for Team India on social media.

Right from Shikhar Dhawan, Sourav Ganguly, Ravindra Jadeja to Sania Mirza, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Preity Zinta, many have wished luck to the Men in Blue. Also, this is for the seventh time when India will be playing in a World Cup semi-final.

Have a look at a few tweets by celebs below:

From cheering for #TeamIndia to playing for #TeamIndia, I did it all as a proud son of the soil of this country 🇮🇳 Thank you for the #BlessingsFromHomeGround everyone 🙌https://t.co/Wvhe48b5TE — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 8, 2019

Big day beckons ! History is on our side as the team gets ready to take on NZ in the Semi-Final. Here is my two bits to inspire the team ahead of the game. On or off the field, always with the team.#BeThe12thMan #INDvNZ#TeamIndia@CocaCola_Ind pic.twitter.com/4uLUfsbt5y — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 9, 2019

Got this video in my inbox :). Thanks for your wishes. Happy to make my debut in this world cup. 12th man ho ya XI ka part, team ke liye kuchh bhi. #Bethe12thman #TeamIndia #Cricketworldcup #Cocacola @cocacola_ind pic.twitter.com/WZel7BJAzA — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 7, 2019

What an amazing reminder of what we all play this game for! With the #BlessingsFromHomeGround now with them, #TeamIndia are going to bring home the #CricketKaCrown!@starsportsindiapic.twitter.com/DMd2erXBRt — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 9, 2019

All the best to #TeamIndia for the semi finals. Looking forward to an exciting game. Come on INDIAAAA 🇮🇳 #INDvNz #SemiFinal1 #Ting — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) July 9, 2019

Talking about Team India’s status in World cup 2019, we stand at the top of the points table followed by Australia, England and New Zealand. Also in past, India and New Zealand have locked horns in World Cup, and India has won 3 matches while Kiwis has won 4. Let's see what will be the fate of Team India today.