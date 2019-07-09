After defeating Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the ongoing World Cup 2019, it was a rejoicing moment for all the Indian fans as our Men in Blue qualified for the World Cup semi-finals. India became the second team to get entry into semifinals after Australia. And today marks the big day when Team India is all set to lock horns in their first ever semi-final match against New Zealand. Tuesday's match happens to be a crucial game for the Indian team as if they win, they will make it to the finals. Owing to a BIG match (which has already started), celebrities have started pouring wishes for Team India on social media.
Right from Shikhar Dhawan, Sourav Ganguly, Ravindra Jadeja to Sania Mirza, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Preity Zinta, many have wished luck to the Men in Blue. Also, this is for the seventh time when India will be playing in a World Cup semi-final.
Have a look at a few tweets by celebs below:
Here's how excited Varun is:
But it was tennis player, Sania's message which was the best, have a look:
Talking about Team India’s status in World cup 2019, we stand at the top of the points table followed by Australia, England and New Zealand. Also in past, India and New Zealand have locked horns in World Cup, and India has won 3 matches while Kiwis has won 4. Let's see what will be the fate of Team India today.
