Rushabh Dhruv July 09 2019, 10.15 pm July 09 2019, 10.15 pm

The Men In Blue are having a great run in the ongoing World Cup 2019 in England. The Virat Kohli-led boys have reached the semis after topping the points table in the league stage. Team India is just two matches away from repeating their 1983 and 2011 heroics. As we inch closer to the end of the tournament, many celebs across genres took to their social media accounts to wish the boys luck. Among the many, it is the veteran actor and politician, Kirron Kher’s tweet that will make you go waah!

Team India’s opening batsman, Rohit Sharma is in the best form of his life. With five centuries in the tournament, the vice-captain has amassed 647 runs from 9 matches played so far in the World Cup. Virat Kohli and co. will be relying on Rohit’s top performance and Kirron Kher too has her hopes pinned upon the Mumbai based batsman. Taking to Twitter, Kher wished Team India the best for their semi-final game against New Zealand. Kirron even lauded Rohit Sharma’s batting skills and stated that she’s expecting the same from Sharma ji ka beta in the remaining matches. Not to pressurise the already in-form Rohit, the actor expects him to play terrific in the game and hit two centuries to help India lift the cup.

Have a look at Kirron Kher's tweet below:

2 more games to go, which means 2 more Tons from Sharma Ji ka honhaar beta @ImRo45 🏏 Put your best foot forward boys. Here's wishing @imVkohli and his boys all the best for the big semi final today. The whole country stands beside you. Chak De #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/OYVYdPpP3l — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) July 9, 2019

After India vs Sri Lanka's match which the Men in Blue won by 7 wickets, Rohit was quizzed about his records in the ongoing World Cup. He said, "I'm not here for records. I'm here to play cricket. I'm here to play and score runs and lift the cup."

"Winning the game is important, no matter how many runs you score or how many wickets you take. For us, as cricketers, it's important to get the job done because we have all been looking for this World Cup, which comes every four years," Sharma added.