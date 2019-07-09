In Com Staff July 09 2019, 2.07 pm July 09 2019, 2.07 pm

The time really changes when the World Cup Cricket is organized. There is excitement in the air and enthusiasm all around. People are engaged in watching cricket matches and cheering the domestic team or the teams of their choice. Well, the festive season of the cricket world cup is going on and we are witnessing the flood of energy all around us. And this is bound to get even more intense as India is now going to play the semi-final match. Yes, India is going to clash with New Zealand on July 9, 2019, in the 1st semi-final match of the World Cup 2019.

Stakes are bound to be very high for both the teams as this match is not like the elimination round matches. The team which wins this match will move on to the finals, while the team which loses will be out of any further competition. So, both India and New Zealand will be desperate to win this match. The match is likely to be keenly contested and the fans of both teams are keeping their fingers crossed.

In the ongoing World Cup match, the record of India has been better than New Zealand so far. While India has won seven matches out of the eight which has been played so far, New Zealand has lost three out of the eight matches and won only five. Interestingly, the earlier (elimination round) match between India and New Zealand had to be abandoned because of rains. However, India’s lead in the performance so far does not necessarily mean it has a head start. There have been several upsets in the last several matches and the two teams will win or lose based only on how will they play on Tuesday.

There are widespread speculations about the outcome of this upcoming match. It is felt that factors, like winning the toss and choosing to bat or electing to the field, have been important factors in the ongoing World Cup tournament, which have given undue advantage to one of the teams and made it win the match. Chance benefits like these can turn the tide of the game more easily when the two teams are around the same level in their abilities. So, how will the two teams perform? Who will win the match? Well, Ganesha has analyzed the situation astrologically and come out with his findings. Read on to know the future predictions of this match:

Prediction

KEY PLAYERS

India: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

TOSS PREDICTION

New Zealand will win the Toss.

MATCH PREDICTION