Rushabh Dhruv July 10 2019, 5.34 pm July 10 2019, 5.34 pm

On Tuesday (8 July), all the Indian eyes were glued to the semi-final match between India and New Zea land. But, unfortunately, India’s World Cup semi-final clash against the Kiwis at Old Trafford stadium was interrupted by rain in Manchester (on Tuesday). The match was then pushed to Wednesday, the reserve day kept for the tie. The cricket battle picked up from where it was left off, resulting in New Zealand set a target of 240 runs for India.

While fans were anticipating a nail-biting competition and that India will manage to outplay the Kiwis, things, unfortunately, don't seem to favour our men in blue. Going by the latest update from the match, team India has already lost four wickets, which happen to be the most crucial ones. It was New Zealand’s attack on Team India which led to the top four batsmen (Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik) go back to the pavilion. And after this loss for the men in blue, Twitter has its hope attached to the one and only, MS Dhoni. And even at such a sensitive situation, the netizens are surely churning some really hilarious memes.

Have a look at some of the best memes on the web below:

This is me watching #INDvsNZ Match. pic.twitter.com/n0zXUKZYZW — P R I Y A (@nerdypri) July 10, 2019

This one below happens to be our favourite:

India's this semi-final match against New Zealand happens to a crucial one as its the only way the Men in Blue can make it to finals. Following the way Team India is performing right now at the ongoing match, all we can say is buck up boys or else...