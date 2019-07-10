Soheib Ahsan July 10 2019, 9.17 pm July 10 2019, 9.17 pm

Despite high hopes, India is at their wits end for their semi-final match against New Zealand. Winning the match seemed a difficult outcome until Ravindra Jadeja stepped onto the pitch. For a short while, he became the light in the darkness for India's possibility to get into the finals. Even though India winning this match seems impossible, Twitter users and celebrities made sure that Jadeja's efforts on the field today are not forgotten, as they couldn't stop raving praises over his performance.

What is interesting is that cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, who had earlier referred to as Ravindra Jadeja as one 'bits and pieces player', was among the first ones to tweet in appreciation of his performance. Shocked, aren't you? We definitely are!

Have a look at some of the reactions below:

Well played Jadeja! 😉 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 10, 2019

Dearest @imjadeja @msdhoni God bless you. You are so awesome it hurts. ❤️ — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) July 10, 2019

"SIR" Ravindra Jadeja @imjadeja & Thala Dhoni @msdhoni What an innings.. 🙏 it's ok.... You both gave one hell of a fight...👍 — KRISH (@krishoffl) July 10, 2019

Well played India, specially Jadeja & Dhoni. We lost the semis but we fought, thats what matters. #INDvzNZ — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 10, 2019

Well tried @imjadeja @msdhoni 😢😢 You guys really tried.. so close yet too far .. heart hurts abhi toh — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) July 10, 2019

Sir Ravindra Jadeja tearing New Zealand apart into bits and pieces. — Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) July 10, 2019

Whatever the outcome 🤞🏼, Dhoni today has consolidated his “legendary ness “. And Jadeja will be one . — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 10, 2019

Jadeja played the innings of his life , and what a day to do so. Dhoni and him got us in it from nowhere but alas wasn’t enough . Well fought India and congratulations to NZ on reaching the finals. #IndvNZ — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 10, 2019

Jaddu, My boy on fire! Way to go brother! We can do it 🙌 #Jadeja — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 10, 2019

Outstanding batting jaddu @imjadeja 💪 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 10, 2019

Thank you @imjadeja and @msdhoni for fighting back and carrying the hope of millions. We didn’t win but we didn’t go down without a fight 🙏 — Milap (@zmilap) July 10, 2019