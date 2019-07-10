Despite high hopes, India is at their wits end for their semi-final match against New Zealand. Winning the match seemed a difficult outcome until Ravindra Jadeja stepped onto the pitch. For a short while, he became the light in the darkness for India's possibility to get into the finals. Even though India winning this match seems impossible, Twitter users and celebrities made sure that Jadeja's efforts on the field today are not forgotten, as they couldn't stop raving praises over his performance.
What is interesting is that cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, who had earlier referred to as Ravindra Jadeja as one 'bits and pieces player', was among the first ones to tweet in appreciation of his performance. Shocked, aren't you? We definitely are!
Have a look at some of the reactions below:
It seems that India's journey has come to an end here in this year's world cup. Nevertheless, Jadeja made sure that the team did not go down without a fight. He sure did make New Zealand bite their nails. Way to go, Jaddu!Read More