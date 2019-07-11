Antara Kashyap July 11 2019, 12.00 am July 11 2019, 12.00 am

After India's heartbreaking loss against New Zealand in the World Cup Semi-Finals, India has been dropped out of the tournament. This turn of events is disappointing for the entire nation, especially for MS Dhoni, who is nearing his retirement. Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, who had earlier spoken about MS Dhoni's lack of 'positive intent' during the India vs England match, now came to the latter's rescue. In an interview given to India Today, Sachin Tendulkar said that the team should not only rely on Dhoni for finishing matches.

At the interview, the Master Blaster expressed his disappointment about the fact that 240 was a comparatively easy run to chase. He also talked about how New Zealand got a dream start by getting 3 wickets upfront. Coming to the Indian team, the cricketer said that it was not fair for the team to only rely on specific cricketers like Kohli, Dhoni and Rohit Sharma to score well. The former cricketer was quoted as saying, "But I feel that we can’t be all the time relying on Rohit (Sharma) to give a good start or Virat (Kohli) to come and make sure that a solid foundation is built. Players around them also will have to take more responsibility. It’s not fair all the time to expect Dhoni to come and finish the game. He has done it time and again.”

Tendulkar also went on to say that the way New Zealand played the game was commendable. He also said that Kane Williamson's captaincy was "incredible." He told the news portal, “There came a stage where New Zealand kept things simple. If you saw their fast bowlers, they didn’t try too much upfront. They just bowled in the right areas, right channels and got those wickets.”

Sachin also Tweeted in support of Team India. Check it out:

💔 just like every 🇮🇳 supporter. A good fight put up by @imjadeja & @msdhoni but @BLACKCAPS were exceptional today. Congrats to 🇳🇿 on making it to the Finals & all the best for the same. I felt #KaneWilliamson’s captaincy & composure played a crucial role in this result.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/3sUlW21cgN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2019