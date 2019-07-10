Antara Kashyap July 10 2019, 10.22 pm July 10 2019, 10.22 pm

In a shocking turn of events, India has lost against New Zealand in the World Cup Semi-Final 2019. After a very exciting match that was no less than a roller-coaster ride, India has been kicked out of the World Cup, despite being the top ranking team in the World Cup points table. It is, undoubtedly, heartbreaking for the entire nation, especially for meme-makers on Twitter, who will now have to make entirely different memes than they hoped for. Did Indian twitter stand up to their Pakistani counterpart by turning their heartbreak into hilarious reactions and memes? Let's find out.

First of all, the general mood of Indian Twitter is comparatively pensive today in comparison to other days. This is probably because most of the country was sure that India will not only defeat New Zealand but will also bring the cup home. However, there are a lot of cricket fans on Twitter who are finding a silver lining in the match. The general consensus is that the country is proud of the cricketers, especially MS Dhoni who is nearing retirement.

Check out how Indian Twitter expressed their emotional journey after India lost against New Zealand:

Alert: No office/school/college will be functional tomorrow because of heavy floods expected in all parts of Mumbai because of my tears.#IndVsNz — Hitarth Desai (@filmeyshilmey__) July 10, 2019

Guptil : How was a throw? Dhoni : Throw was Fantastic 😂#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/utYeOSlWOl — Snipper Fox (@BadarShayan) July 10, 2019

Ms Dhoni we will miss you #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/GNMN0E3LkA — Dinkar Jha (@dinkarkhg) July 10, 2019

I don't mind us losing today. I'm still so damn proud of my team. This is the team we all know. The one which never gives up till the last second. We fought till the end and did the best we could. I couldn't be prouder❤️#indiavsNewzealand — M A L L I K A ✨ (@mallikaaaax) July 10, 2019

Jadeja we can't even describe how proud India is of you today. Thank you for giving us hope. We owe everything to you. Thank you for existing. #indiavsNewzealand — M A L L I K A ✨ (@mallikaaaax) July 10, 2019

Someone: We can still win this guys..believe in them.. Every Indian's inside:#indiavsNewzealand pic.twitter.com/pDCw5hZMoT — Prabhat Sharma 🇮🇳 (@Prabhat28432285) July 10, 2019

Completely drained from this match. Incredible fightback. Ninja level fielding. Just a couple inches more and Dhoni could have got it to the last over. This one will take some time to get over. #INDvsNZ — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) July 10, 2019

Blame whoever you want, no one's gonna win you matches ffom 5/3. Well-played, New Zealand. — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) July 10, 2019

The boys in the dressing room also have been disappointed with pictures of Dhoni and Rohit Sharma crying surfacing online. Indian skipper Virat Kohli also gave a heartbreaking statement at the post-tournament interviews. He said, "Always feels bad when you play well all tournament and then 45 minutes of bad cricket puts you out. New Zealand deserve it, they put us under more pressure. At times, I think our shot-selection could have been better. Otherwise, we played a really good brand of cricket. Really proud of the way we competed throughout the tournament. As I said, come the knockouts, it's anyone's game and New Zealand showed more composure. They were braver than us and deserve to win. Thanks to all the fans, thanks for coming out in huge numbers".