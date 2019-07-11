Soheib Ahsan July 11 2019, 12.08 am July 11 2019, 12.08 am

Although India is mourning their cricket team's loss to New Zealand in the World Cup Semi-finals, no one is as sad as team India must be. They tried their best, worked hard throughout the tournament with exceptional performance, but will sadly be returning home without the trophy. Being the captain, Virat Kohli, with a heavy heart, wrote a note for cricket fans thanking them for their support. He also shared their disappointment and asked them to accept this loss stating that they gave their best.

Take a look at Virat Kohli's post below:

Fortunately, the team has not received any harsh or cruel words for this loss. Celebrities and other fans have come out in support of the team congratulating them for their journey till the semi-finals, while also applauding them for not going down without a fight. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, too, came out in support of the team, applauding Ravindra Jadeja and M.S. Dhoni for their performance. He congratulated New Zealand for their win and lauded Kane Williamson for his captaincy.

Have a look at Sachin Tendulkar's tweet below:

💔 just like every 🇮🇳 supporter. A good fight put up by @imjadeja & @msdhoni but @BLACKCAPS were exceptional today. Congrats to 🇳🇿 on making it to the Finals & all the best for the same. I felt #KaneWilliamson’s captaincy & composure played a crucial role in this result.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/3sUlW21cgN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2019

While the Indian team found it difficult to make many runs in their second innings, Ravindra Jadeja scored a whopping 77 runs in 59 balls. He was caught out by captain Kane Willaimson. Following his departure, fans were still hopeful that Dhoni would help India win the match, but that too died away after Dhoni was run out after scoring 50 runs in 72 balls.