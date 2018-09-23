image
Sunday, September 23rd 2018
English
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018 live update: Pakistan sets target of 238 for India

Cricket

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018 live update: Pakistan sets target of 238 for India

Debanu DasDebanu Das   September 23 2018, 6.59 pm
back
Asia Cup 2018cricketindiaMS DhonipakistanRohit SharmaShoaib MaliksportsYuzvendra Chahal
nextIndia vs Pakistan: Key battles to look out for
ALSO READ

Asia Cup 2018: India creates history with lineup against Pakistan

Bajrang Punia cries foul over Virat Kohli’s Khel Ratna

Following the injury, Hardik Pandya promises to bounce back stronger