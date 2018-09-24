India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018 live update: Men in Blue script their biggest win

Hello and welcome to the live update with a difference. You have probably already switched on your tv or are live on your mobile phones. You know how the batsmen are performing. You also know that India will win (actually you don't but what the heck... Bleed blue yo!). Ya so why are we writing these damn updates? A site that few people know about. What difference does it make? Well! it does really... every time the action gets a little dull, amuse yourself with these trivia around the match. Stuff you had no idea existed. After all, when that water cooler moment happens at work, you need to know more than the score bud. Like the key battles to look out for.

12:00 am: Well that brings an end to today's proceedings. India beat Pakistan by nine wickets, making it their biggest win against Pakistan. Thanks for tuning in to In.com, bye for now!

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma (L) and his teammate Shikhar Dhawan (C) run between the wickets during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 23, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ISHARA S. KODIKARA

11:54 pm: That's it! Game over for Pakistan as the Men in Blue cruise to a thumping victory over their archrivals.

To recap, we had India's bowlers restricting Pakistan to 237 and then onwards it was a Rohit-Dhawan show. The pair became the third highest scoring opening pair for India. both batsmen completed a hundred runs and Rohit added another feather to his cap, scoring 7,000 runs.

Pakistan's bowlers created a few chances but sloppy fielding and dropped catches let them down. Critics are of the opinion that captain Sarfraz Ahmed should not have started the game batting first.

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 23, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ISHARA S. KODIKARA

11:40 pm: A single for Rohit Sharma and the skipper completes his century with seven fours and three sixes. Score: 221/1 in 35.5.

Like a true Sharmaji ka beta, he'll be hoping to stay there till the end and take his team through. Meanwhile, Twitter erupts with accolades for Dhawan, as India require 17 to win.

This is what I call the perfect revenge!! Well Played @ImRo45 & @SDhawan25 💯👊💪 #INDvPAK — Kuldeep Dubey (@beastboykuldeep) September 23, 2018

Both ROHIT and DHAWAN hit Century !

Woah , What a Match ♥️#INDvPAK — Karrak 🖐️ (@amishasoni29) September 23, 2018

11:32 pm: With the dismissal of Dhawan, in comes birthday boy Ambati Rayudu.

Did you know? Rayudu was often called the next Sachin Tendulkar during the early stages of his career. He was banned from cricket by the BCCI for signing a contract with the rival Indian Cricket League in 2007.

11:28 pm: *Gasp* Shikhar Dhawan leaves the field to a standing ovation thanks to a run-out. Score: 210/1 in 33.3 overs.

WTF! Why did he have to run? Rohit stayed rooted to the crease but Dhawan ran nonetheless. Run out at 114. The match is already in the bag and it’s too late for Pakistan to now salvage anything out of this tie.

11:26 pm: 15th international hundred for Gabbar. Dhawan reaches his ton with a four off Shaheen. Wife Aesha blows a kiss and we don’t think He is done yet. And while we were typing he hit a six as well. Pakistan ke chakke chuda diye dude, chakke!

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma (L) and his teammate Shikhar Dhawan (C) run between the wickets during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 23, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ISHARA S. KODIKARA

11:25 pm: Much coming your way so take your time! Score: 208/0 in 33 overs.

Rohit Sharma rotated the strike to Dhawan, completing 7,000 runs. Dhawan scores his century it with a lovely drive. India is really putting on the pressure here. Pakistan trying to slow things down by bringing in Shoaib Malik to spin his web. There's no hurry for Rohit or Dhawan. They're almost home. Slow and steady wins the day.

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 23, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ISHARA S. KODIKARA

11:09 pm: It's the nervous nineties for Dhawan. Score: 179/0 in 30 overs.

Rohit isn't far off either with 83 runs. Both pair will be hoping to reach triple figures. That's gotta be some record, right? Come on, they've been playing so well...It's already their highest partnership.

11:07 pm: Utterly, butterly fingers in the Pakistan side! Score: 171/0 in 29 overs.

Fakhar Zaman drops Rohit Sharma and we can’t believe that there’s such sloppy catching at this level of international cricket. Shikhar Dhawan has had a change of bat and it doesn’t look like our openers are looking to get out any time soon. We don’t wanna jinx that thought so we will move along. Both are two guys are in their 80’s and it’s Sunday Blues for Pakistan.

10:58 pm: India fans in burn mode!

Hasan ali was saying he will take all 10 wickets of India, can we please have a moment of silence for him? 😂#INDvPAK #PAKvIND — Vaibhav Jain (@_VaibhavJain) September 23, 2018

Breaking News : PTV Sports in Pakistan has stopped the live broadcast of current #INDvPAK match and started the old highlights of champions trophy 2017 finals with a live logo. — Siddharth (@sjain7727) September 23, 2018

10:57 pm: Some trivia coming your way...Score: 152 in 26 overs.

The Rohit-Dhawan partnership is the third highest when it comes to the most runs scored as an opening pair for India in ODIs. They've put up 3,767 runs (counting) in 82 matches.

On the top is Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar with 6,609 runs in 136 innings. In the second place, it is Sachin and Virender Sehwag with 3,919 runs in 93 innings.

Indian Cricket team captain Rohit Sharma celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 23, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ISHARA S. KODIKARA

10:47 pm: There's no stopping the Rohit-Dhawan partnership! Score: 131/0 in 24 overs.

The Asia Cup was introduced in 1983 by the Asian Cricket Council to promote goodwill among Asian nations. Since the council was in UAE, the first ever Asia Cup match was played in Sharjah, UAE.

10:41 pm: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed is wicketkeeper-batsman just like MS Dhoni. He is regarded as the fastest Pakistani wicketkeeper to reach 1,000 runs. Score 120/0 in 23 overs.

10:37 pm: India is now cruising with a run-rate over 5. Score: 119/0 in 22 overs.

Captain Rohit Sharma leads from the front as he completes a well-deserved half-century. Rohit ran the first run hard and had enough time to call for a second.

Indian Cricket team captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 23, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ISHARA S. KODIKARA

10:31 pm: India is stepping on the gas as Dhawan and Sharma score a hundred runs between them. Score: 107/0 in 20 overs.

Hundred partnership for Rohit and Dhawan. There 13th together. A terrific partnership for the Indian openers. There can be nothing more demoralising than not being able to get the openers out. Sharma Ji ka beta and his team on top clearly.

Indian Cricket team captain Rohit Sharma (L) and Shikhar Dhawan (2L) run between the wickets during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 23, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ISHARA S. KODIKARA

10:21 pm: Shikhar Dhawan completes a half-century as India look poised with a run rate of 4.87. Score: 91/0 in 18 overs.

Gabbar reaches half-century with a four that needed a close look by the umpire as the Pakistani fielder tried hard to save it. But there is nothing that a bit of slow motion can’t solve. The fielder was clearly rolling on the boundary as the ball stuck to his wrist. At Drinks Shikhar is at the ‘top’ of his game and his wife Ayesha is there to laud him.

10:10 pm: Come on, India! Meanwhile, Pakistan is being pretty sloppy at the field, dropping catches. There's no one at slip either! Score: 72/0 in 15 overs.

Dhawan is also known as Gabbar by his teammates. He earned that nickname since he often quoted dialogues from the movie sholay.

10:03 pm: Memes! Yaas that's what you're here for right? Here's to our neighbours dropping catches! Score: 64/0 in 13 overs.

9:57 pm: Left-hand-right-hand combo working for India as Pakistan look for a breakthrough. Score: 57/0 in 11 overs.

Did you know Dhawan started his career as a wicketkeeper? He is also married to a half-Bengali, half British boxer, Ayesha Mukherji. The couple was introduced by Harbhajan Singh, through Facebook.

9:48 pm: India near the 50-run mark in 9 overs. Score 45/0.

Rohit is married to Ritika Sajdeh, whom he had known since childhood. He was previously linked to model Sofia Hayat.

9:45 pm: India is a country full of cricket-crazy people. It never ceases to amaze us about how much info fans can dig out.

India is the only major team who hasn't been fined for slow over-rate in last four years. Today, they completed 50 overs in exactly 3 hrs, 30 mins despite hot weather. Top effort. #PakvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) September 23, 2018

9:41 pm: Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma steady the ship with a mix of singles and big shots. Score: 43 in 8 overs.

Shikhar Dhawan holds the record of scoring the most runs in a single Under-19 World Cup. At the 2004 U-19 World Cup, he had scored 505 runs, earning him the player of the tournament award. Dhawan is currently the highest run scorer in the Asia Cup with 213 runs.

9:38 pm: Though he is a vegetarian, Rohit is quite fond of eggs, and had posed for a campaign for PETA. Score: 38 in 7 overs.

Indian Cricket team captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 23, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ISHARA S. KODIKARA

9:32 pm: After five overs, India looks to up the tempo as both batsmen get set on the crease. Score: 29/0

Rohit Sharma is playing the captain’s innings. A pull shot that disappeared into the stands. ‘Stand’ing ovation to him then. On the very next ball Imam drops him. Imam ne kiya kaam tamam. India 29 for 0 in 6 overs. Sharma needs just 80 runs to become the third fastest Indian to score 7000 runs.

9:27 pm: India is off to a decent start. Score: 18/0 in 4 overs.

9:18 pm: India and Pakistan are back on the field. Score 7/0 in 2 overs.

It's Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan at the crease, with the first power play in use.

This game is meme-tastic!

Dhoni should be reviewing everything



Books

Movies

TV shows

Umpire calls

My appraisal#INDvPAK — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 23, 2018

Camera man searching for beautiful girls in the audience. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/x155NrGDif — Mask Indian (@Mr_LoLwa) September 23, 2018

8:36 pm: While India preps for their chase, they'll be wary of a disturbing fact: Pakistan has lost just one ODI in UAE since 2016. Its really gonna be an action packed game.

8:26 pm: That's it. Pakistan's batting comes to an end as they put up 237/7 in their allotted 50 overs. India needs 238 to win.

Pakistan batsman Asif Ali plays a shot during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 23, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ISHARA S. KODIKARA

8:20 pm: Last over about to start. Score 233/6 in 49 overs.

Pakistan will be hoping to go guns blazing at all costs now, but Bumrah will be bowling the last over and he's been miserly today.

8: 15pm: Jasprit Bumrah is the talk of the match today giving away runs in overs and also claiming a wicket. Score: 225/6 in 46 overs.

Bumrah is just 24, and had decided to play professional cricket at the age of 14. he was spotted by former Mumbai Indians and India coach, John Wright. During his time with the Mumbai Indian's Bumrah brushed shoulders with Lasith Malinga, learning the nuances of death over bowling, yorkers and bouncers. MS Dhoni had once hailed him as the 'find of the tour' in 2016, when India visited Australia.

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah (2R) / AFP PHOTO / ISHARA S. KODIKARA

8:11 pm: And the jokes have already started to pour! Score 221/6 in 47 overs. Btw, Dhoni Review system is up on everyone's lips!

#INDvsPAK

Umpire gives not out Dhoni takes the review.

Umpire : pic.twitter.com/lqtcbg9ax7 — Muzammil Abbas Jee (@MuzzuAJ) September 23, 2018

Umpire gave Imam not out

.

But MSD didn't take much time in asking Rohit to go for a review

.

Review Successful🔝

.

Dhoni Review System For Reason 💪😉 pic.twitter.com/uTtWgBbHxR — DHONI Trends™ (@TrendsDhoni) September 23, 2018

8:00 pm: Score 211/6 in 44.5 overs.

Asif Ali departs but that's not what's grabbing eyeballs. Keen eyed fans have yet again spotted the new crush for cricket fans!

7:56 pm: WICKET! Shoab Malik is dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah. Score: 203/5 after 43 overs.

Shoaib Malik is one of those players who started off during the 1990s, just like Chris Gayle, Ashish Nehra and Shahid Afridi. Malik used to enjoy playing tape-ball cricket. Though his family wanted him to study, Malik attended Imran Khan’s coaching academy, making his way to the Pakistan team.

Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik (L) reacts as he leaves the field after being dismissed during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 23, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ISHARA S. KODIKARA

7: 45 pm: Target the bowler in the first ball. Score: 193/4 in 42 overs.

Pakistan seems to be following the tried and tested strategy of attacking the bowler as soon as he steps in. And it is working as Asif takes of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar. That's 22 runs in the 42nd over, with two sixes. Pakistan inching closer to a respectable total.

Since the start of the 2017 Champions Trophy no World Cup team has scored faster than Pakistan in the death overs (41-50). If they score at that rate in the last 10 overs today they'll finish with 255. #INDvPAK #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/VYzw1bkfVc — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) September 23, 2018

7:40 pm: With Asif Ali just coming in, Pakistan's quest for a high target takes a slight hit. Score: 171/4 in 41 overs.

Targeting the wicket seems to be a problem for India as we missed out a run out opportunity. Meanwhile, there's advice from from a fan, though it's a little late.

Poor strategy from India by bowling many overs from spinners , when everybody knows that how brilliantly malik and sarfaraz tackle the spinners.#IndiavsPakistan — Nikhil Sharma (@nik_757) September 23, 2018

7:31: WICKET! Sarfraz Ahmed misses out on a fifty, departs for 44. Score: 165/4 in 39 overs.

7:29 pm: Slow run rates may cost Pakistan later in the innings. Score 165/3 in 38.4 overs.

With a run rate of 4.23, Pakistan should really be picking things up right now. Malik and Sarfraz look steady with with their 100 run partnership. Simply rotating the strike won't give them the runs they need. Meanwhile, did you know India is field six players over the age of 30 for this match?

7:18 pm: Of course what's an India - Pakistan match without a few friendly 'cross-border' jokes! Score: 146/3 in 36 overs.

The only cricketer in the world who is allowed to tweet from the cricket pitch.

7:12 pm: Shoaib Malik scores a patient 50. Score: 141/3 in 35 overs. Match paused for drinks

Shoaib Malik flicked for a single to complete a well-earned half century. His current partnership with captain Sarfraz Ahmed is turning out to be quite a steady one.

7:05 pm: Pakistan showing some intent. Score: 134/3 in 33 overs

We don’t know whether India will have Pakistan for dinner for the second time in a row but we sure know what Virat had for lunch.

Great lunch today at @nueva_world, food was outstanding and the company couldn't have been better. ❤ Great place for food lovers like us. 😋👌 #Favourite #Nueva

PS- Don't miss the chimichuri mushrooms! 😀 pic.twitter.com/BhYQP2at23 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 23, 2018

6:57 pm: Pakistan batting first. Score: 128/3 in 31 overs

Dude if you thought that Pakistan was going to give it up easy then we need to think again. Shoaib Malik and Sarfaraz Ahmed seem to have got some runs going on the board. We need some Chahal-pehal from the boys in blue.