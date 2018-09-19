image
Wednesday, September 19th 2018
English
India vs Pakistan: India faces the heat in Dubai, quite literally

Cricket

India vs Pakistan: India faces the heat in Dubai, quite literally

Debanu DasDebanu Das   September 19 2018, 5.24 pm
back
Asia Cup 2018cricketindiaIndia vs Pakistanpakistansports
nextD’Arcy Short is bitten and benched!
ALSO READ

India vs Pakistan: All-rounder Hardik Pandya stretchered off the field

Exclusive: Brett Lee trolls Anushka Sharma and Mamta

India vs Pakistan Exclusive: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma share their favourite moments