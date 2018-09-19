India vs Pakistan: India faces the heat in Dubai, quite literally

The much-awaited clash between India and Pakistan is currently in full swing at the Dubai International Stadium. The two teams last faced each other at the ICC Champions Trophy finals where Pakistan had the better of its neighbour. While India will hope to be the better side for this match, it must be noted that the men in blue will be facing some tough conditions.

We’re not talking about the omission of Virat Kohli from the team. Of course, we’ll miss him but the real threat India will face is the weather. The boys had spent about three months in England where the temperatures rarely went above 10 degrees Celsius. In Dubai, the mercury shot up to 39 degrees. That’s quite a jump and it requires a tough character to adapt so quickly to the changing conditions.

A video shared by BCCI showed the Indian players resting under a shady patch in between training sessions. Many are seen chugging on energy drinks and cooling themselves with ice packs. Almost everyone has one thing to say: ‘It is HOT.’

The team is keeping things light and is gradually getting accustomed to the weather. “Feels like Mumbai and Chennai have come together,” says Skipper Rohit Sharma. Sharma opines that staying hydrated is very important in such conditions. All the best to Team India!