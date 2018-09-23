India vs Pakistan: Key battles to look out for

To call an India-Pakistan match an intense encounter is an understatement. Both countries share a rich history, having been a single territory at one time. But now the rivalry between the two sides is stuff for legends, with reports of fans even breaking their televisions after their team’s defeat. As India and Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup on September 23, there will be mini battles fought between a few players.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Shoaib Malik

Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik. / AFP PHOTO / Jekesai NJIKIZANA

Jadeja returned to the India team after a hiatus of 14 months and delivered a superb performance against Bangladesh, earning himself the Man of the Match award. Meanwhile Shoaib was scintillating as he steered the ship with his 51* off 43 balls. We’re talking about Jadeja and Shoaib facing each other in their best form – a spinner against someone who’s good against spin.

Shikhar Dhawan vs Usman Khan

Pakistan cricketer Usman Khan Shinwari bowls during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / GIUSEPPE CACACE

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ISHARA S. KODIKARA

Though Usman has seen better days, he is known for his ability to swing the ball. Dhawan is on a roll at the moment and the leading scorer of the tournament. While Dhawan will be hoping to carry on his form, Usman will try to contain him.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Imam-ul-Haq

Pakistan's batsman Imam ul-Haq (R) plays a shot during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / GIUSEPPE CACACE

India's Jasprit Bumrah appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of England's Joe Root (R) during play on the third day of the fourth Test cricket match between England and India at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, south-west England on September 1, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK /

There’s no doubt that Bumrah has earned his spot in the team with a series of superb performances, but the same can be said of Imam. However, he hasn’t faced a lot of top tier teams yet. It will be worth watching how Imam handles Bumrah.

MS Dhoni vs Hasan Ali

MS Dhoni / AFP PHOTO / Ishara S. KODIKARA

Dhoni is a superb player and we all know what he is capable of. But his recent performances as a batsman have been subjected to scrutiny. Hasan Ali too, is not in his best form, with a lackluster performance against India in the first match.