Ind vs Pak: Pakistani national sings Indian national anthem, wins hearts

A Pakistani man mouthing the Indian national anthem is unheard of. So when a video of just that came out during the India-Pakistan ODI at the Asia Cup in Dubai, it was only natural for it to go viral. The man, 29-year-old Adil Taj, has now spoken up about the experience and it’s heart-warming.

Taj, donning the Pakistani flag, recorded himself while singing 'Jan Gan Man' at Dubai International Stadium during the India-Pakistan match. The video has been shared thousands of times. Currently based in Dubai, Taj was born in Pakistan's Abbottabad. An Earth Sciences graduate, he currently helps his brother in business. When asked about the video Adil told ANI, “The moment Indian national anthem was played, I got a reminder of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan stating that If India would move one step ahead then we would move two steps further. It was a small gesture from my side towards peace, towards respect.”

Reflecting on his plans ahead of the Super Four clash between the two countries, Taj said that he is planning to stitch India-Pakistan flag together and wear it during the match. "I am very excited ahead of the match. I am planning to stitch India-Pakistan flag together and wear it for tomorrow's match. That would be another positive message from my side," he said.

Taj also expressed the desire to have more bilateral series between India and Pakistan so they don't have to wait for major tournaments like Asia Cup and World Cup to see if the two teams are competing or not.