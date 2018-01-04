India vs South Africa: Got a score to settle against India, says Faf du Plessis

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis said that his team has a score to settle against the Indian side. The tri-match test series starting in Newlands, kicks off from Cape Town on Friday. Both teams have gone head-to-head in a total of 33 Tests with India winning 10 and losing 13. The remaining matches have ended in a draw.

India's record in South Africa is quite poor with the visitors failing to win a single series even after six attempts. India have won two Tests in South Africa, lost 8 and drawn seven. The last time the two teams played each other in a Test series, it was in India in 2015. The hosts played to a comfortable 3-0 victory in the four-match Test series.

"I don't know when the next Test series against India is, but it's probably the last time all of us (senior players) play against India and there's no better way than playing a series in South Africa. We were disappointed the last time we went there and we've got a score to settle, so we're excited for this series," said Du Plessis.

It would seem that the South Africans are not targeting any specific Indian player during the match, instead they intend to go after the entire playing eleven to get the desired result.

"We don't look at Virat alone. He doesn't get more time than any of the other Indian batsmen," du Plessis said.

When asked about Dale Steyn's inclusion to the team, du Plessis replied, "It's a tough call. For me, he is the best bowler in the world. He hasn't played for a while and he hasn't got the overs under his legs that he would have wanted.”

South Africa have after a long time, got all their bowlers fit with AB de Villiers too returning to the Test scene.​