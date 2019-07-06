Rushabh Dhruv July 06 2019, 5.51 pm July 06 2019, 5.51 pm

After outplaying the team of Bangladesh by 28 runs at Edgbaston on Tuesday, it was a rejoicing moment for all the Indian fans as our men in blue finally made it to World Cup 2019 semi-finals. India became the second team to get entry into semi-finals after Australia. But before the semi's, Saturday marks a cricket battle of India against Sri Lanka. While the match between India and Lanka has already begun, let's bring your attention to something that fans were waiting to witness with bated breaths. Well, the news is that Anushka Sharma has been spotted cheering for hubby Virat Kohli at Headingley Cricket Ground! Yes, the Zero actor and Kohli's lucky charm has finally made it to the stadium!

After teasing fans with some lovey-dovey and sunkissed pictures from their London vacay, we see Anushka fulfilling her wife duties. In a couple of screen grabs that have been shared by a fan, we can see an excited Sharma in a dark mango coloured attire enjoying the match between India and Sri Lanka.

Have a look at the photos of Anushka from the stadium below:

@AnushkaSharma Lookokg very gorgeous ma’am today in Ind and Srilanka match. pic.twitter.com/lZqAKqgRet — Anuj Shukla (@anujshukla_in) July 6, 2019

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli took some time off to spend time with Anushka and was also seen clicking pictures with fans.

Have a look at those pictures here:

India may have already qualified for the semi-final but their ongoing match against Sri Lanka is a crucial one. You may ask why? Well, if India wins the last/current match against Lanka and Australia loses to South Africa, our men in blue will make it at the top of the scorecard.