India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 LIVE cricket score: Kohli slams 24th Test century

CENTURY for Kohli! That's his second against the West Indies and 17th as captain of India. He already had four tons this year and this one takes his total count of Test 100s to 24. Kohli happens to be the fastest cricketer to score over 20 centuries in ODIs. The previous record holder was Sachin Tendulkar, who took 197 innings to reach the milestone. Virat did it in 133 innings.