Friday, October 5th 2018
India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 LIVE cricket score: Kohli slams 24th Test century

IND Vs WI | 1st Test | Oct 04, 2018
IND

IND

470 /4 (108.0)

 
WI

WI Yet To Bat

10.55 AM IST

CENTURY for Kohli! That's his second against the West Indies and 17th as captain of India. He already had four tons this year and this one takes his total count of Test 100s to 24. Kohli happens to be the fastest cricketer to score over 20 centuries in ODIs. The previous record holder was Sachin Tendulkar, who took 197 innings to reach the milestone. Virat did it in 133 innings.

10.40 AM IST

Pant into the attack with sixes and a couple of fours, bringing up the 100-run partnership. We all know he's a strong lad and he's proving it with those lofty hits. The wicketkeeper-batsman is already being called as a guy who's got a mix of Jos Butler and Adam Gilchrist. Pant was part of the India U19 team for the ICC U19 World Cup 2016, in Bangladesh. He put up a superb performance and India ended as the runner-up. He had scored three back to back fifties in the tournament.

10.31 AM IST

HALF-CENTURY for Rishabh Pant! He edged the ball from Keemo Paul and the ball raced to the boundary. Pant is someone who scored the fastest hundred in first-class cricket. The innings had seen as many as 21 sixes - another record in India. Meanwhile, the players take a break as the umpires call for drinks.

10.22 AM IST

10.20 AM IST

Pant was removed from the Rajasthan cricket groups as he was considered an 'outside.' Interestingly, Pant had already played age group cricket in that state. his ouster didn't dampen him though, and he returned to Delhi to continue his training. Just before he turned 18, he was called in for his first-class debut for Delhi.

