India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 LIVE cricket score: Shami removes Brathwaite, Powell

Shai Hope is a Barbadian. What, you didn't know? It means he's from Barbados. The right-hander made his Test debut in 2015, against England. Meanwhile, Mohammade Shami, the dude giving us a breakthrough with two early wickets, is taken off the field. He was seen clutching his ribs, might've pulled a muscle. Hanuma Vihari enters the field as a substitute for the injured bowler.