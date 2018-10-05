India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 LIVE cricket score: Shami removes Brathwaite, Powell

3.12 PM IST
Shai Hope is a Barbadian. What, you didn't know? It means he's from Barbados. The right-hander made his Test debut in 2015, against England. Meanwhile, Mohammade Shami, the dude giving us a breakthrough with two early wickets, is taken off the field. He was seen clutching his ribs, might've pulled a muscle. Hanuma Vihari enters the field as a substitute for the injured bowler.
3.03 PM IST
At 5 feet nine, Shimron Hetmyer is one of WI's best batsmen. He began playing cricket at the age of 11. However, he doesn't have much experience in international cricket, having played on 6 Tests. with a high score of 86, Hetmyer has a little over 300 runs to his name.
2.59 PM IST
Shami again! It was a call for LBW and the umpire declared him out. WI went for a review but the original decision stuck. Remember they had 2 reviews with them. Now they have one left but India have none. Powell departs, Shimron Hetmyer enters.
2.53 PM IST
The other opener Kieran Powell, is more experienced than Hope. Powell is close to 1,900 runs and has five half-centuries and three centuries under his belt. It'll be upto him and Hope to build the innings for WI.
2.50 PM IST
WI sends in Shai Hope. The 24-year-old has played only 23 matches but he's already got 4 fifties and two centuries, scoring his highest against England (147).