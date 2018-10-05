India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 LIVE cricket score: WI finish 94/6 at stumps

4.39 PM IST
It's 94/6 as the umpires end the day. The spinners were the talk of the day, picking up wickets and restricting West Indies. India is in complete control of the game right now. India have 2 reviews left for this session. West Indies have used one of their reviews and are left with another. Thanks for being with us today and do come back tomorrow as we return with more cricket and player updates :)
Goodbye!
4.35 PM IST
Paul is showing a bit of aggression. Much needed aggression. West Indies needed a couple of big hits to put pressure on India and he delivered. He and his buddy Roston Chase must hold on till the end of today's session. By tomorrow they'll be rested when they start.
4.28 PM IST
Ouch!
In India's inning, a wicket fell every 100 deliveries. In the Windies innings, it's a wicket every 20 deliveries. #INDvWI— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) October 5, 2018
4.22 PM IST
Ohhhhh disaster for West Indies! Dowrich gets beaten by the ball in flight, and it rattles the furniture. Off he goes. The Caribbeans send Keemo Paul to replace him. Keemo is just on his second match and there's a lot of pressure on him. Like we mentioned before, this WI team does not have a lot of experience.
4.16 PM IST
Happy days here again for #Meninblue. #INDvsWI, records tumbling, record books being rewritten, time to rejoice or treat the performance with pinch of salt. Old story being playbacked. Conditions favourable, centuries being pounded, margin of victory should be too big 2 digest👏— Chaitanya Prasad (@Chatty111Prasad) October 5, 2018