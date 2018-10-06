image
India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 LIVE cricket score: WI sink as wickets tumble

IND Vs WI | 1st Test | Oct 04, 2018
IND

IND

649 /9 (149.5)

 
WI

WI

181 /10 (48.0)

&

151 /5 (35.3)

1.42 PM IST

Shane Dowrich had played for West Indies U19 before he made his senior international debut against Australia in 2015.

1.34 PM IST

Facts on Shane Dowrich:

Matches: 24

Runs:1,044

Fifties: 7

Centuries: 2

1.27 PM IST

CHASE chased off! Ashwin picks up the catch as Kuldeep claims his fourth. With Chase gone things look pretty dire for the visitors. India is on a roll here and we could be looking at an early finish. Shane Dowrich is in.

1.24 PM IST

Kieran Powell is a strong left-hander and opens for WIndies. He used to play baseball at one point before shifting his focus to cricket.

1.14 PM IST

The 26-year-old Roston Chase played for West Indies, Barbados, Barbados Tridents and BCA President's XI. He's the perfect all-rounder for WI. He's been harassing the Indian bowlers in the second innings, having scored a 53. He usually comes down the order to bat and is a very useful bowler as well.

