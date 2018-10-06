India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 LIVE cricket score: WI sink as wickets tumble

1.42 PM IST
Shane Dowrich had played for West Indies U19 before he made his senior international debut against Australia in 2015.
1.34 PM IST
Facts on Shane Dowrich:
Matches: 24
Runs:1,044
Fifties: 7
Centuries: 2
1.27 PM IST
CHASE chased off! Ashwin picks up the catch as Kuldeep claims his fourth. With Chase gone things look pretty dire for the visitors. India is on a roll here and we could be looking at an early finish. Shane Dowrich is in.
1.24 PM IST
Kieran Powell is a strong left-hander and opens for WIndies. He used to play baseball at one point before shifting his focus to cricket.
1.14 PM IST
The 26-year-old Roston Chase played for West Indies, Barbados, Barbados Tridents and BCA President's XI. He's the perfect all-rounder for WI. He's been harassing the Indian bowlers in the second innings, having scored a 53. He usually comes down the order to bat and is a very useful bowler as well.