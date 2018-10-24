image
Thursday, October 25th 2018
India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Live UPDATES: Hope remains unbeaten at 123 as WI tie match

10.02 PM IST

Alright, folks that's the end of today's live updates, thank you for staying tuned to In.com and we hope to see you on October 27.

Full Scorecard

9.57 PM IST

We can't believe what just happened there! Records smashed, fights fought and finally cricket emerged as the winner in the match. It is not the result we wanted but then that is the beauty of the game. you cannot make predictions. It was a cracker of a match and we saw two centurions in Virat Kohli and Shai Hope. A big shout out to Ambati Rayudu for his 73 and Shimron Hetmyer for his 94. Both batsmen have shown their class and undoubted cemented their position in their respective teams.

9.49 PM IST

9.47 PM IST

TIE! A last ball boundary levels the scores. Neither team celebrated the result. Both teams aimed to win it, and the smileless faces tell you everything.

9.43 PM IST

We're at a loss of words here as Ashley Nurse gifts his wicket. Umesh claims the wicket. Kemar Roach is in.

