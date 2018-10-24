India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Live UPDATES: Hope remains unbeaten at 123 as WI tie match

We can't believe what just happened there! Records smashed, fights fought and finally cricket emerged as the winner in the match. It is not the result we wanted but then that is the beauty of the game. you cannot make predictions. It was a cracker of a match and we saw two centurions in Virat Kohli and Shai Hope. A big shout out to Ambati Rayudu for his 73 and Shimron Hetmyer for his 94. Both batsmen have shown their class and undoubted cemented their position in their respective teams.