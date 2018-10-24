image
Wednesday, October 24th 2018
India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Live UPDATES: Shai Hope scripts second century

IND Vs WI | 2nd ODI | Oct 24, 2018

IND 321 /6 (50.0)

Second Inning

WI 300 /6 (47.2)

9.27 PM IST

WICKET! That was a complete mess up by the skipper Jason Holder. You don't want to be run out at this stage of the game. This is not gully cricket bro! Ashley Nurse replaces holder.

Full Scorecard

9.24 PM IST

PUNISHED! Another full toss ball to Hope and he sends it to the boundary. Umesh is looking for the blockhole but he's ending up with full tosses. We all know how juicy those deliveries are. 

Full Scorecard

9.20 PM IST

Two sure boundaries were stopped by Kohli at cover. Much needed runs for WI, much needed stops for India.

Full Scorecard

9.18 PM IST

It's 27 from 23. Buckle up people, this match is going down to the wire.

Full Scorecard

9.13 PM IST

CENTURY for Shai Hope! He started a bit slow but now he's really turning it on. He looks well suited as a big innings player. Brilliant stuff from the West Indian. That's his second hundred, and he's scored this one under a lot of pressure. Well done!

Full Scorecard

