India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Live UPDATES: Kuldeep removes Hemraj, India look for wickets

6.42 PM IST
The experienced Samuels opens his account with two back to back fours. He managed to find the gap despite the tight off-side field setting. He is also surrounded near the pitch. The second Power Play has been taken.
6.40 PM IST
YEAH! Classic Kuldeep! Hemraj failed to read the googly and the ball hits the stumps. India gets their second breakthrough. Marlon Samuels enters.
6.33 PM IST
Besides being an opening batsman, Chandrapaul Hemraj is also a left-arm spinner. He made his first-class debut at the age of 18, when he opened for Guyana, against Trinidad and Tobago.
6.28 PM IST
Shai Hope is a young man. At 24, his ODI career has 1147 runs and six fifties and one hundred. He has best score of 101.
6.26 PM IST
The crowd's alternating between chants of Kohli and Dhoni. They know who their hero is.