image
Wednesday, October 24th 2018
Cricket

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Live UPDATES: Kuldeep removes Hemraj, India look for wickets

IND Vs WI | 2nd ODI | Oct 24, 2018

IND 321 /6 (50.0)

Second Inning

WI 74 /2 (11.3)

6.42 PM IST

The experienced Samuels opens his account with two back to back fours. He managed to find the gap despite the tight off-side field setting. He is also surrounded near the pitch. The second Power Play has been taken.

6.40 PM IST

YEAH! Classic Kuldeep! Hemraj failed to read the googly and the ball hits the stumps. India gets their second breakthrough. Marlon Samuels enters.

6.33 PM IST

Besides being an opening batsman, Chandrapaul Hemraj is also a left-arm spinner. He made his first-class debut at the age of 18, when he opened for Guyana, against Trinidad and Tobago.

6.28 PM IST

Shai Hope is a young man. At 24, his ODI career has 1147 runs and six fifties and one hundred. He has best score of 101.

6.26 PM IST

The crowd's alternating between chants of Kohli and Dhoni. They know who their hero is.

