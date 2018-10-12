image
Friday, October 12th 2018
India Vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Virat and co face little challenge

IND Vs WI | 2nd Test | Oct 12, 2018
WI 

WI

20 /0 (3.4)

 
IND

IND Yet To Bat

9.46 AM IST

26-year-old Shardul Thakur plays for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy and celebrates his birthday on October 16, that’s just four days away. So if this Test last its full duration, Shardul will bring in his 28th year on the field. We’re sure he isn’t complaining.  

9.40 AM IST

Shardul Thakur will make his Test debut on Friday. He will be the fifth player to make a Test debut for India this year and will be the third straight debutant in as many matches after Hanuma Vihari and Prithvi Shaw.

9.22 AM IST

The first test in Rajkot turned out to be a run fest for Virat Kohli as he made his way to his 24th Test century. This is his third consecutive year of making 1000 runs a year. His records never seems to end. 

9.03 AM IST

West Indies won the toss and chose to bat. 

8.57 AM IST

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Kieran Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Shane Dowrich (wk), Keemo Paul, Devendra Bishoo, Sherman Lewis, Shannon Gabriel

