India Vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Virat and co face little challenge

26-year-old Shardul Thakur plays for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy and celebrates his birthday on October 16, that’s just four days away. So if this Test last its full duration, Shardul will bring in his 28th year on the field. We’re sure he isn’t complaining.
Shardul Thakur will make his Test debut on Friday. He will be the fifth player to make a Test debut for India this year and will be the third straight debutant in as many matches after Hanuma Vihari and Prithvi Shaw.
The first test in Rajkot turned out to be a run fest for Virat Kohli as he made his way to his 24th Test century. This is his third consecutive year of making 1000 runs a year. His records never seems to end.
West Indies won the toss and chose to bat.
India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav
West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Kieran Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Shane Dowrich (wk), Keemo Paul, Devendra Bishoo, Sherman Lewis, Shannon Gabriel