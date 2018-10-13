India Vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: India score 308/4 at stumps

Getting hundreds is a good habit and helps boost the batsman's confidence. It also ensures that India has batsmen to depend upon. Rahane and Pant surely know this, so they'll hope that they don't give away their wickets cheaply. Both batsmen are creeping towards the three-figure mark. Meanwhile, if any one of them are dismissed now, we still have all-rounders Ashwin, Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav who can increase the lead for us.