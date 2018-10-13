image
Saturday, October 13th 2018
English

Blogs

Cricket

India Vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: India score 308/4 at stumps

IND Vs WI | 2nd Test | Oct 12, 2018
WI 

WI

311 /10 (101.4)

 
IND

IND

308 /4 (81.0)

5.09 PM IST

Will Ajinkya Rahane score a Test century for the first time since 2017? Can Rishabh Pant remain refrain from rash shots and complete his ton? We'll find out tomorrow. Thanks for joining us here at In.com and we'll be back with more updates on Day 3.

Full Scorecard

5.04 PM IST

Wonderful batting by Rishabh Pant (85) and Ajinkya Rahane (75). The duo saved India at a time when WIndies looked to be in control. Their resilience and temperament saw us close to taking the lead. India end the day with 308 on the board with the loss of four wickets. It's the end of Day 2 of the Hyderabad Test.

Full Scorecard

4.55 PM IST

Pant was inspired into wicketkeeping by Adam Gilchrist, the legend from Australia. Just like Gilly, Pant is left-handed and is a capable batsman and keeper.

Full Scorecard

4.44 PM IST

Getting hundreds is a good habit and helps boost the batsman's confidence. It also ensures that India has batsmen to depend upon. Rahane and Pant surely know this, so they'll hope that they don't give away their wickets cheaply. Both batsmen are creeping towards the three-figure mark. Meanwhile, if any one of them are dismissed now, we still have all-rounders Ashwin, Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav who can increase the lead for us.

Full Scorecard

4.34 PM IST

Full Scorecard

ALSO WATCH

Himani Shivpuri on Alok Nath: After liquor, he was Jekyll and Hyde

Himani Shivpuri on Alok Nath: After liquor, he was Jekyll and Hyde

It’s Japan calling for Akshay Kumar’s PadMan!

It’s Japan calling for Akshay Kumar’s PadMan!

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have dreamy pre-wedding festivities

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have dreamy pre-wedding festivities